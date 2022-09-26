NILE Horse Sale, Futurity offers multiple opportunities for sale and show

The upcoming Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) in Billings will offer a number of opportunities for those looking to buy, sell, or show ranch horses. The annual event that draws attendees from throughout the western United States has 124 horses currently listed in the 2022 sale catalog. The horse show events run from Oct. 20-22 at the MetraPark Arena.

Bonnie DeVerniero, NILE equine programs director, said the sale will be popular and active this year, especially with the revised rules regarding the Gold Buckle Futurity.

“Last year we updated the rules for the Gold Buckle Ranch Horse Futurity,” DeVerniero shared. “Previously, buyers had to wait a year after purchasing their horse through the NILE Horse Sale before they could come back to participate in the futurity. Now horses consigned to the sale are eligible to enter the futurity the same year they will be sold. This new rule offers consignors another way to showcase their horses before sale day and gives prospective buyers additional time to preview the sale horses.”

The NILE Gold Buckle Ranch Horse Futurity is set for Thursday, Oct. 20, and will include yearling to five-year-old and up classes. Yearlings will show in a halter class and round pen class, while two-year-olds will show in a pattern class that includes trail and reining maneuvers. Three to five-year-olds will show in the reining class and cow work classes.

DeVerniero said people participate in the futurity for a number of reasons, including the attractive payouts.

“The idea of a futurity is that you are paying money now for a future event. When people already have a lot of time in working with a horse, participating in a futurity is an additional way to market their sale horses,” she said. “We also had a pretty lucrative payout last year, which is another incentive to participate.”

At the 2021 NILE Gold Buckle Ranch Horse Futurity, over $17,000 was paid out across the 49 horses that participated.

Horses can qualify to be in the futurity three ways: being accepted into the 2022 NILE Horse Sale, being purchased through a past NILE Horse Sale, or by being sired by a NILE Nominated Stallion.

“We have 38 nominated stallions in the NILE Gold Buckle Incentive this year, so there will be a lot of their offspring competing in the futurity, too,” DeVerniero said.

The Gold Buckle Horse Events for the NILE are:

Thursday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. – Gold Buckle Incentive Ranch Horse Futurity; futurity starts with five-year-olds, descending to yearlings. Ranch Trail course open from 9 a.m. to noon in the Super Barn.

Friday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. – Weanling/Yearling Parade at MetraPark First Interstate Arena

Friday, Oct. 21 – Performance Horse Preview, MetraPark First Interstate Arena (following weaning/yearling parade)

Saturday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. – Weanling/Yearling Halter Jackpot, MetraPark First Interstate Arena

Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. – Gold Buckle Select Horse Sale, MetraPark First Interstate Arena