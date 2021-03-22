No injuries sustained from grass fire near Sidney

SIDNEY, Mont. – Some 746 acres of grassland involving four landowners was burnt in a grass fire west of Sidney, Mont., on March 4.

No one was injured, including livestock, according to the fire report.

“We have been super dry this year and dry conditions played a role in the fire,” said Kale Rasmussen, Sidney Fire Marshal. “We haven’t had much for snow this winter.”

Temperatures were around 60 degrees the afternoon of the fire, with minimal wind.

The wildland fire was called in at 12:03 p.m., located near the intersection of County Roads 143 and 323. An oil well flare accidentally ignited the fire, according to the marshal’s report on the fire.

Firefighters were assisted by volunteer county firefighters and trucks, along with volunteer farmers/ranchers on the scene, some of who run the satellite fire trucks.

The blaze was seen for several miles and was eventually contained by 3:17 p.m.

Whitney and Dylan Klasna, farmers/ranchers near Lambert, were heading home when they saw the fire.

“We figured out where the fire was and hurried home to dig out our satellite fire rig out of our shop,” Klasna said. “Thankfully, the pickup fired right up and we made our way back to the fire. Thanks to all who helped.”

Rasmussen said they have a few satellite fire rigs located around the county, and without them they couldn’t hope to tackle wildland fires/rural fires.

“The five satellite rigs are usually the first out there on the scene. They see the fire right away, and are able to knock back the fires. They do amazing work and save us so much time,” he said. “We are grateful to them, especially for these grass fires in dry conditions.”