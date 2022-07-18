No shortage of great entertainment at the 2022 Montana State Fair

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Warm Montana summer nights and live concerts are a match made in heaven, and the 2022 Montana State Fair is offering an impressive entertainment lineup for fairgoers to enjoy at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena at Montana ExpoPark.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, the Mini Pop Kids will kick off the fair’s slate of live performances.

This high-energy interactive concert will have everyone dancing as the Mini Pop Kids rock the house. Their clean covers are from today’s hottest pop stars, including Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Justin Bieber and more! With non-stop singing, dancing, and interactive fun, this show is sure to leave everyone, young and old, wanting more.

Sunday, July 31, features a performance from the legendary American rock band, The Beach Boys, at 7:30 p.m.

Led by Mike Love, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, The Beach Boys have birthed a torrent of hit singles and sold albums by the tens of millions.

Having forever changed the musical landscape, profoundly influencing countless performing artists to follow, the band continues to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut over 50 years ago.

The Beach Boys have found through their music to be the key to unfading youth. To these guys, the beach isn’t just a place where the surf comes to play – it’s where life is renewed and made whole again.

Though the weekend will be over, the fun will be just getting started at the Montana State Fair, as the American rock band Skillet will perform on Monday, Aug. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Skillet has embodied rock ‘n’ roll’s evolution from day one. Selling 12 million albums worldwide to date, they’ve earned over a dozen RIAA certifications in recognition of gold, platinum, or multiplatinum status. The band’s landmark album, Awake, notably went 3x-platinum and picked up a Billboard Music Award.

At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, American rock band Cheap Trick will perform.

The band – Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar) and Daxx Nielsen (drums) – are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes and have been beloved around the globe since 1974 for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock 'n' roll.

In 2016, Cheap Trick finally received their long-awaited induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The induction honored both the band and the pioneering sound that has earned them total record sales well in excess of 20 million featured appearances and more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications.

On the schedule for Friday, Aug. 5, is a performance from American country singer and songwriter Chase Rice at 5 p.m.

With more than 2.2 million albums sold and over 2.1 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond – yet he genuinely sees current single “If I Were Rock & Roll,” available everywhere now, as the launching pad for music that says what he wants to say, how he wants to say it.

Closing out the lineup of concerts at the 2022 Montana State Fair is a performance by American singer and songwriter Dwight Yoakam on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 9 p.m.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple Grammy Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10.

All performances will take place at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena at the Montana ExpoPark. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tickets.goexpopark.com or by calling the box office at 406-727-1481.