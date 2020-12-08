The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is working to gather further input to whether or not a checkoff proposal should be instituted on oilseeds.
“The Montana Oilseed Advisory Committee proposed a 1 percent assessment on mustard, soybeans, safflower, sunflower, flax and canola,” said Andy Fjeseth, Bureau Chief of Ag Development and Marketing at MDA.
Assessment funds will be used for research, market development, and education.
“Our initial listening session was pretty quiet. We had only a few attendees and questions, and no objections to moving forward with the checkoff vote,” Fjeseth said.
Questions received during the initial listening session revolved around how the checkoff would be assessed and if it could be refundable at any point.
Ballots were sent to Montana oilseed producers to take an actual vote on the assessment. These ballots need to be returned to MDA by Dec. 31.
After ballots are returned and counted, it will be announced if the referendum passed. If passed, the advisory committee will be able to propose a commodity research and market development program to MDA for adoption.
MDA director Ben Thomas said Montana producers are continuing to grow more oilseeds, and they need the help to keep developing acreage.
“We have seen how investments made through other checkoff programs have given Montana growers a competitive edge, and we need more oilseed research, education and market development to help them,” Thomas said. “I’m glad to see our oilseed producers are eager to advance their industry.”
Montana ranks second in canola production nationwide.
“Canola production was forecast at a record high 217 million pounds for 2020, an increase of 9 percent from 2019, according to the most recent Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the National Agricultural Statistics Service,” Thomas said. “In 2018, Montana ranked second in the nation for production of canola, flaxseed, and safflower.”
Cargill in Great Falls has developed a special canola as a fish food, and that is expected to increase grower canola acreage in 2021.
Other Montana commodity assessment programs and their checkoff amount include: wheat and barley, 2 cents per bushel on wheat and 3 cents per bushel on barley; pulse crops, 1 percent of the net receipts of pulse crops produced in the state; alfalfa seed, 0.5 percent of the grower’s price received at the first point of sale; and potato, 2.5 cents per hundredweight.
With hemp, the proposed assessment is 1 percent of the grower’s price received at the first point of sale.
“Any current producer of canola, flaxseed, mustard, soybeans, safflower, or sunflower that did not receive a ballot can contact MDA to request one,” he said.
Producers who would like to receive a ballot can call (406) 444-2402 or e-mail MDA at agr@mt.gov.