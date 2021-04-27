Otium Brewery wins Montana Farm Bureau Foundation grant

MILES CITY, Mont. - Otium Brewery, owned by Dustin and Hannah Strong, was a recipient of the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation’s Centennial Community Initiative Grant Funding. This grant program was the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation’s effort to invest $100,000 back into rural economic development.

For Dustin and Hannah Strong, their passion for beer started several years ago when Dustin began brewing small batches at home.

“Dustin actually came to me and said he wanted to open a brewery before he had even home brewed a single batch,” Hannah reflected with a chuckle.

Dustin and Hannah began going to different breweries and Hannah says she quickly fell in love with the beer and the atmosphere surrounding a brewery. Eight years and a few false starts later and the Strongs finally found the perfect location for their very own brewery in the historic cow-town of Miles City.

With the mission of “advocating for the pursuit of authentic leisure through the sharing of well-crafted beer and community and to create a business environment that encourages discovery of the true, the good, and the beautiful,” Otium Brewery officially opened its doors on March 4, 2021.

“It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve had a lot of really great response from the community and even from people outside of Miles City,” Dustin said about finally being able to run his own brewery.

When a person knocks back an ice cold barley pop, usually their thoughts do not directly go to agriculture and the farmer that grew the grain necessary to make the drink. As brewers and people vested in a rural community, Dustin and Hannah wanted to break that mold.