Pair of Montana ag organizations sit women in leadership roles for the first time

March is a month of celebrations. In 2022, daylight savings time begins on March 13 and the first official day of spring is March 20. Also of note is International Women’s Day, which is celebrated March 8, and National Ag Day on March 22. All of these significant days are important to the profession of agriculture.
Springtime means the days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, and planting season is right around the corner. It is also a time to take an opportunity and thank not only the men, but the women who have helped build and shape the industry of agriculture.
In Montana, there are currently two women who are selflessly serving the agriculture industry as leaders of grassroots organizations. What makes these women particularly deserving of appreciation is the fact that both of them are the first women ever to hold their current positions.
Cyndi Johnson of Conrad, Mont., is the first-ever female president of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF), and Lesley Robinson of Dodson, Mont., sits as the second vice president of the Montana Stock Growers Association (MSGA), a role that will eventually see her transitioning to first vice president and eventually, president.
As the fourth generation on her family’s ranch in rural Phillips County, Lesley Robinson grew up the quintessential rancher’s daughter. Looking back, she said it was her father that initially sparked her passion for leadership.
“My dad was really active while I was growing up, so it was just a part of my life,” she reflected.
Robinson was elected to the MSGA Board of Directors in 1996 at the tender age of 30. Her position as a director for one of Montana’s largest ag industry organizations kick-started a long line of leadership positions. She served 12 years as a county commissioner, being heavily involved on the national and regional levels, and she even ran for lieutenant governor alongside Greg Gianforte the first time he sought election in 2016. Since then, Robinson has gone on to serve Gianforte as his state director while he was a U.S. congressmen, and most recently she was appointed chair of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Bear in mind, Robinson has held all of these leadership roles while also ranching full-time alongside her husband. She admits being this busy can seem overwhelming, especially when there is always lots to do on the ranch, but her involvement has allowed her to collaborate and gain insight she may otherwise not have been able to attain.
“There is a value to being active in organizations and staying up on everything. I think I have a lot to offer the organizations and I feel like I am giving back for things that I have gained,” Robinson articulated.
Coincidentally enough, Cyndi Johnson’s life parallels Robinson’s in many aspects. Born and raised on a ranch in Powder River County, Johnson also credits her father with inspiring her to step up and lead.
“My dad was actually a county Farm Bureau president, so I understood that Farm Bureau was important and I learned that stepping up was important,” she stated.
Johnson’s first taste of leadership came in high school as she was involved in just about everything she could be. Transitioning into adulthood, she moved to north central Montana and stayed true to her passion of stepping up and giving back. Like Robinson, Johnson served as a county commissioner for several years all the while helping her husband farm as much as possible.
Johnson became involved in Farm Bureau about 10 years after moving to Conrad, and she chuckles because by doing that it opened a “leadership can of worms.”
“Like all small communities and county organizations, once they find someone who is willing to come to the table, all of a sudden you are an officer,” she laughed.
For both Robinson and Johnson, stepping into high-up leadership positions just seemed like the most natural thing to do. Both women have their heart and souls anchored in production agriculture and giving back to the industry that shaped them as human beings seemed like the very least they could do.
In a time when feminism is such a discussed topic, both Robison and Johnson say that the moment they were seated in their leadership roles, the last thing on their mind was the glass ceiling they had shattered.
“I have never done anything trying to be the first women. I have four brothers, so I think it is just natural for me to serve alongside men,” Robinson said.
Johnson had similar feelings.
“I didn’t even think about the fact I was the first female president. The first thing I thought about was, ‘Man, what would my dad think now?’ Not because I was a women, but because I was his child,” she said passionately.
Stereotypically, the west is thought of as this shoot 'em up, masculine-dominated society, but while men were out conquering the landscape, it was women that were defining the culture. Moreover, for generations women have staked homesteads on their own and proved up land alongside their husbands. It took both the man and the women to shape the west, so it is only natural that it takes both sexes to lead rural America. Interestingly enough, Johnson pointed out there are currently five female state Farm Bureau presidents. And of those five, four of them are from western states.
“I think that fact speaks to the whole western attitude about being an American. It is not about being a man or a women, it’s about getting the work done. Sometimes your partners are men and sometimes your partners are women, but you never do it alone and you always do it for the right reasons,” Johnson stated.