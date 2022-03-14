Pair of Montana ag organizations sit women in leadership roles for the first time

March is a month of celebrations. In 2022, daylight savings time begins on March 13 and the first official day of spring is March 20. Also of note is International Women’s Day, which is celebrated March 8, and National Ag Day on March 22. All of these significant days are important to the profession of agriculture.

Springtime means the days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, and planting season is right around the corner. It is also a time to take an opportunity and thank not only the men, but the women who have helped build and shape the industry of agriculture.

In Montana, there are currently two women who are selflessly serving the agriculture industry as leaders of grassroots organizations. What makes these women particularly deserving of appreciation is the fact that both of them are the first women ever to hold their current positions.

Cyndi Johnson of Conrad, Mont., is the first-ever female president of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF), and Lesley Robinson of Dodson, Mont., sits as the second vice president of the Montana Stock Growers Association (MSGA), a role that will eventually see her transitioning to first vice president and eventually, president.

As the fourth generation on her family’s ranch in rural Phillips County, Lesley Robinson grew up the quintessential rancher’s daughter. Looking back, she said it was her father that initially sparked her passion for leadership.

“My dad was really active while I was growing up, so it was just a part of my life,” she reflected.