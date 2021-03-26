Producers hoping for moisture as drought conditions persist

Around the eastern Montana/western North Dakota area, conditions are very dry – classified as moderate-to-severe drought.

“The drought conditions are concerning as spring comes on, but I tend to be optimistic,” said Patrick Gilchrist, warning coordination specialist from the National Weather Service office in Glasgow, Mont. “One big system (precipitation event) could turn us around, so there’s still time, but the dry conditions warrant attention.”

Gilchrist spoke to producers about the forecast for agriculture during the 2021 MonDak Ag Research Summit on March 11.

“We have had some skiffs of snow this winter, but nothing to write home about for precipitation,” he said.

Predictions last year for the winter of 2020-21 were for a La Nina, which typically brings high moisture and cool conditions to the Northern Plains.

“With La Nina in the Pacific, it does not always mean wet and cool,” he said. “We had a La Nina winter over 2020-21 that looked very much like an El Nino. That was unusual, and shows the problems with forecasts.”

The eastern Montana/western North Dakota region has a variable climate and things can change in a hurry, but forecasts have challenges – especially months out.

“Science is getting better, but there are times that are missed due to effects like the La Nina that looked like an El Nino,” he said.

For statewide average temperatures, Montana and North Dakota stand out as having a record warm winter from November 2020 through January 2021.