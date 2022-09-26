Radiant Rodeo returns to NILE; reaches out to special needs community

A unique event designed to introduce members of the special needs community to rodeo will return to the Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) stock show this year in Billings. This year the event will be offered on Thurs., Oct. 20, from 1-3 p.m.

The Radiant Rodeo event features a number of “stations” where participants can interact with farm animals as well as trying their hand at roping or the bucking machine.

Bonnie DeVerniero, NILE equine programs director, said the NILE is pleased to bring back the event that started in 2017.

“This is just such a neat group of people that are so valuable to our community. They deserve a special introduction to rodeo and it’s fun to be able to welcome them in this way,” she shared.

The Radiant Rodeo is run by volunteers, including local rodeo queens, who help facilitate the different activities.

Activity stations this year will include stick horse barrel racing, coloring, as well as tactile tubs of wool, beans, wheat and corn. Participants can also try the bucky machine, pet a horse, rope, lead sheep and goats or have their face painted. Farm animal toys will also be available.

DeVerniero said offering the event is important to the NILE.

“We wanted to create a welcoming environment to share about the interesting things we do every day in agriculture and rodeo,” she said. “This event allows our volunteers, the participants, and their families to form an amazing connection.”

Participants can sign up on the NILE website at https://www.thenile.org/p/events/other-events/radiant-rodeo.