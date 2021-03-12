Re-directing the narrative may be best when advocating for ag on social media

In an interview with Technology Review discussing his new book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” Bill Gates, billionaire and co-founder of Microsoft, stated he believed all rich countries should move to 100 percent synthetic beef. The comment obviously did not sit well with American cattle producers who have long battled the campaigns of fake meat companies.

Gates’ comments struck a particular nerve within the industry and many people turned to social media as a way to voice their concerns and disapproval of Gates’ ideologies surrounding synthetic beef. But, was drawing attention to this particular comment actually the right way to advocate for the industry?

“As a cattle producer myself, I understand people’s frustration. When your livelihood is under attack, the first thing we do is jump into defense mode, but when we do that we have to make sure we are not sharing other peoples’ messages,” explained Lane Nordlund, radio and TV broadcaster for the Western Ag Network and owner of Nordlund Communications.

While social media sites are a fabulous way for people to connect, they are also a platform for agendas to spread like wildfire, and for agriculturalists, it is important to be vigilant. Gates’ comments raised a social media ruckus, but unfortunately, it was originally vegan and anti-animal agriculture groups that wrote and posted articles about what Gates said.

It is an easy trap to fall into. The headline of an article or the bold letters to a link may be a quick synopsis of exactly what someone wants to put on social media, but without double-checking the original source of the article, the wrong organization may inadvertently be supported.