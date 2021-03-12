Re-directing the narrative may be best when advocating for ag on social media

In an interview with Technology Review discussing his new book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” Bill Gates, billionaire and co-founder of Microsoft, stated he believed all rich countries should move to 100 percent synthetic beef. The comment obviously did not sit well with American cattle producers who have long battled the campaigns of fake meat companies.
Gates’ comments struck a particular nerve within the industry and many people turned to social media as a way to voice their concerns and disapproval of Gates’ ideologies surrounding synthetic beef. But, was drawing attention to this particular comment actually the right way to advocate for the industry?
“As a cattle producer myself, I understand people’s frustration. When your livelihood is under attack, the first thing we do is jump into defense mode, but when we do that we have to make sure we are not sharing other peoples’ messages,” explained Lane Nordlund, radio and TV broadcaster for the Western Ag Network and owner of Nordlund Communications.
While social media sites are a fabulous way for people to connect, they are also a platform for agendas to spread like wildfire, and for agriculturalists, it is important to be vigilant. Gates’ comments raised a social media ruckus, but unfortunately, it was originally vegan and anti-animal agriculture groups that wrote and posted articles about what Gates said.
It is an easy trap to fall into. The headline of an article or the bold letters to a link may be a quick synopsis of exactly what someone wants to put on social media, but without double-checking the original source of the article, the wrong organization may inadvertently be supported.
“I encourage people to actually read the articles they want to share. See who originally wrote them and make an informed decision about what the content is instead of just reading the headline and sharing it,” Nordlund stated.
Continuing, Nordlund noted the role social media algorithms play in an event such as this. These algorithms are a way for social media sites to sort content and display them on individual feeds based on relevancy and the likelihood an individual will actually interact with the post.
In the particular case of Gates’ synthetic beef statement, the quote was actually nothing more than a passing comment buried deep in an interview. This was until vegan and anti-animal agriculture organizations knew about them, wrote articles about the comments and shared them on social media.
Then agriculturalists caught wind of the comment and shared the articles the vegan and anti-animal agriculture organizations posted. The more the comment was shared, the more it popped up in the news feeds, which led to even more sharing.
“Bill Gates’ comment was not mainstream news until it started getting shared and the social media algorithms pushed it up there. That is when the major news sites started picking up on it because it was trending,” Nordlund observed.
Advocating for agriculture can really be a two-sided coin. Yes, it is imperative that agriculturalists be aware of the viewpoints held by the opposing side, but staying informed does not need to mean drawing attention to their viewpoints.
Nordlund suggests instead of following the narrative, sometimes the best advocacy work can be done by simply re-directing the narrative. Especially on social media platforms.
On Feb. 17, when the Gates comments had created quite the buzz, Nordlund took to his own airways and social media sites by creating a meme. The picture was simply of a juicy T-bone steak and the words “BEEF. IT’S THE REAL DEAL.”
“Don’t share links and posts promoting fake meats. You are helping them spread their message. Instead, share your sustainable beef story,” Nordlund chimed on social media.
By pivoting like that, attention is drawn away from the opposing view and instead a positive and informative agriculture message is presented.
When it comes to advocating for agriculture, personal stories and first-hand experiences are much more powerful and relatable. If sharing an article on social media really is a good way to spread a message, just double-check the article source and make sure it comes from the agriculture industry, or at the very least, an agriculture supporter.
Being involved in agriculture is a lifestyle easily worth defending. In a time when people are becoming further and further removed from agriculture, the divide seems to be making it easier for misinformation to take hold and that can be frustrating.
Try to avoid letting knee-jerk emotions dictate advocacy work, and most importantly, do not share links or articles on social media that are sourced from people or organizations determined to put agriculture out of business.