REAL Montana offers leadership, natural resource education

Part of what makes Montana so unique is the fact the state’s economy is driven largely by natural resource development. In an effort to bridge connections between industries and better diversify the leaders of Montana, Montana State University Extension, in partnership with private donors, started Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership (REAL) Montana. The two-year leadership development program is open to anyone in Montana who is directly involved in a natural resource industry with a desire to be a leader.
“We use a cross-industry approach, so our program is focused on agriculture, timber, mining, refining and engineering,” explained Tara Becken, REAL Montana program director.
With a mission to “build a network of informed and engaged leaders to advance the natural resource industries in Montana,” REAL Montana began in 2013 with Class I and applications are currently open for Class V. Each class consists of 20 individuals who participate in eight different in-state seminars. The seminars take place in various towns/cities across the state and are three days long with a targeted focus on the natural resource industry relevant to that specific area.
In addition to the in-state seminars, each class also goes on a one-week trip to Washington, D.C., and a two-week international trip.
While REAL Montana’s focus on natural resource education is truly what makes the program unique, there is also a leadership component, as well. Class members participate in media training and over the two-year course of the program build connections and foster an unmatched level of personal growth.
Skyler Hoefer, a Class IV participant, applied for REAL Montana because he wanted to develop more skills to be able to help the timber industry from which he draws a living.
“I just wanted to make myself a better person, a better leader, and a better manager of natural resources,” Hoefer said while explaining his motives to apply for the program.
Hoefer went on to say his experience in the program has been an incredible eye-opener. While he began the program fairly naive to the natural resource industries outside of timber, he whole-heartedly feels he has a better understanding of Montana’s main economic drivers. Moreover, he says the friends and cross-industry connections he has made are invaluable.
“You get to build a network with your classmates, and you might come in and out of each other’s lives down the road, but it really helps to have different people to reach out to,” Hoefer stated.
Sue Ann Streufert, director of member relations for the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, also participated in Class IV. Like Hoefer, Streufert echoes how impactful REAL Montana has been for her both personally and professionally.
“The seminars are so diverse, from cows to coal to timber and from Montana to Washington, D.C., to international travel. Let me tell you, the seminars did not disappoint! It has been an amazing learning experience,” she said.
According to a study done by the University of Minnesota Extension, Montana is in need of 794 new leaders each year. Broken down, this means one in 22 people must step up and be a leader to ensure the sustainability of their respective industry.
“We really want to encourage people in their communities to look towards leadership and how they can make a difference in their industries. As we look across the state of Montana, we are in dire need of leaders in all industries and all communities, and this program is a great way to connect and train those leaders,” Becken concluded.
Applications for Class V are open until March 31. In addition to the application process, the only other requirement is you must draw a substantial portion of your income from a Montana natural resource in order to participate in REAL Montana.
Both Hoefer and Streufert highly encourage individuals in Montana’s natural resource industries apply for the program. The tuition is $3,500 with some financial assistance available to those who qualify.
“If you have a desire to be that leader, REAL Montana will give you the tools and information you need to be effective. Do it! You will not regret your decision,” Streufert stated.
For more information on REAL Montana or to apply for Class V, please visit realmontana.org.