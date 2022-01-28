REAL Montana offers leadership, natural resource education

Part of what makes Montana so unique is the fact the state’s economy is driven largely by natural resource development. In an effort to bridge connections between industries and better diversify the leaders of Montana, Montana State University Extension, in partnership with private donors, started Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership (REAL) Montana. The two-year leadership development program is open to anyone in Montana who is directly involved in a natural resource industry with a desire to be a leader.

“We use a cross-industry approach, so our program is focused on agriculture, timber, mining, refining and engineering,” explained Tara Becken, REAL Montana program director.

With a mission to “build a network of informed and engaged leaders to advance the natural resource industries in Montana,” REAL Montana began in 2013 with Class I and applications are currently open for Class V. Each class consists of 20 individuals who participate in eight different in-state seminars. The seminars take place in various towns/cities across the state and are three days long with a targeted focus on the natural resource industry relevant to that specific area.

In addition to the in-state seminars, each class also goes on a one-week trip to Washington, D.C., and a two-week international trip.

While REAL Montana’s focus on natural resource education is truly what makes the program unique, there is also a leadership component, as well. Class members participate in media training and over the two-year course of the program build connections and foster an unmatched level of personal growth.