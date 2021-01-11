River basins low on snowpack in southwestern region

Dry conditions toward the end of 2020 have led to low snowpack in the southwestern mountain ranges of Montana.
If the winter should stay dry, those river basins would not have the moisture needed for irrigating crops this spring and summer.
“We worry about irrigation for ag producers. However, we need to remember it is early in the winter yet,” said Lucas Zukiewicz, water supply specialist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
NOAA forecasted a La Nina last fall that was expected to bring chances for an above normal snowfall and chances for below normal temperatures to Montana.
“That is the typical pattern for a La Nina in Montana,” Zukiewicz said. “And a La Nina is typically a good thing for snowpack. We had a really cold, wet late October in a lot the state.”
Once November rolled around, there was a major change in atmospheric temperatures, bringing storms and warmer temperatures.
Those storms brought a significant amount of moisture that benefitted those basins west of the Continental Divide, including Bitterroot, Clark Fork, Kootenai, and Flathead basins.
Then the water faucet turned off. The last two weeks in November were dry and those conditions continued through a warm December.
“Across the state, December has been incredibly dry and warm with not much snow in most of our river basins,” he said.
Usually the snow in October stays all winter.
“That is a very different situation out there right now,” Zukiewicz said. “Even the mountain snowpack in the low elevations remains low for this date.”
But in a lot of river basins east of the Continental Divide, on the Rocky Mountain Front, there has been near normal and some above normal snowpack.
That includes Sun, Marias, and Teton basins, which all benefitted from early season snow that stuck around with cold temperatures.
“The silver lining of all of this is even though we had a dry November and December, we made improvements toward transitioning into the New Year west of the Continental Divide,” Zukiewicz said.
But in the southwestern region, storms have been inconsistent this winter.
The river basins driest in terms of snowpack are the Madison River Basin, the Ruby, the Beaverhead and the Shields River Basin, on the west side of the Crazy Mountains near Livingston.
“We are some 60-75 percent of normal snowpack in the southwest,” he said.
While it seemed like La Nina would play out this winter, it did not play out in the southwest.
“At this point in the winter, we have accumulated 30-40 percent of season snowpack,” Zukiewicz said. “But we are early enough that if one or two snowstorms come through, the snowpack can return to normal in one storm.”