River basins low on snowpack in southwestern region

Dry conditions toward the end of 2020 have led to low snowpack in the southwestern mountain ranges of Montana.

If the winter should stay dry, those river basins would not have the moisture needed for irrigating crops this spring and summer.

“We worry about irrigation for ag producers. However, we need to remember it is early in the winter yet,” said Lucas Zukiewicz, water supply specialist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

NOAA forecasted a La Nina last fall that was expected to bring chances for an above normal snowfall and chances for below normal temperatures to Montana.

“That is the typical pattern for a La Nina in Montana,” Zukiewicz said. “And a La Nina is typically a good thing for snowpack. We had a really cold, wet late October in a lot the state.”

Once November rolled around, there was a major change in atmospheric temperatures, bringing storms and warmer temperatures.

Those storms brought a significant amount of moisture that benefitted those basins west of the Continental Divide, including Bitterroot, Clark Fork, Kootenai, and Flathead basins.

Then the water faucet turned off. The last two weeks in November were dry and those conditions continued through a warm December.

“Across the state, December has been incredibly dry and warm with not much snow in most of our river basins,” he said.

Usually the snow in October stays all winter.

“That is a very different situation out there right now,” Zukiewicz said. “Even the mountain snowpack in the low elevations remains low for this date.”