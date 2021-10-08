Rosebud County Cattlewomen provide relief to victims of Richard Springs fire

Detected about 10 miles southwest of Colstrip, Mont., in Rosebud County, the Richard Springs fire on Aug. 8 left its mark as the most destructive wildfire of the year in Montana. Started by a coal seam, the wildfire ripped through 171,130 acres before it was deemed 100 percent contained.
Wildfires, unfortunately, show no mercy once their fury is let loose. Fueled by wind, warm temperatures, and dry conditions, the Richard Springs fire threated communities, burned 12 structures, engulfed haystacks and consumed thousands upon thousands of grazing lands. The blackened devastation left in the wake of the fire brought many ranchers to their knees.
Although the brazen selfishness of the Richard Springs fire tugged at the heart strings of many Montanans who were lucky enough to experience the fire through a news source, those closest to the tragedy knew they could not sit idly by. They call it a ranching “community” for a reason, and the tight-knit bond shared by Montana stockmen and women is a force to be reckoned with.
It was the ranching women and members of the Rosebud County Cattlewomen who readily offered their assistance when the magnitude of the Richard Springs fire became evident.
“We really jumped in right away,” said Tamara Robertson, a member of the Rosebud County Cattlewomen. “What can we help with? What do you need?”
The women-led organization’s initial relief efforts came in the form of food for the firefighters. Someone from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation contacted the organization during the height of the fire and confessed they were short meals for some 250 firefighters. No one has ever gone hungry under the care of a ranch wife, and with years of experience cooking for branding crews, the Rosebud County Cattlewomen were more than willing to whip up some food.
“We just started calling each other and said, ‘You bring this, I’ll make that, you can run it out there.’ The very next day we were able to provide those 250 meals,” Robertson reflected.
That sort of “get ’er done” attitude led to the women also providing dinner one night for the firefighters.
Providing meals for the firefighters was gratifying enough, but seeing the destruction of the fire up close compelled members of the organization to do more. As ranchers themselves, these women knew in an instant what the ranchers impacted by the fire needed most.
“Seeing what was really happening and seeing that this fire was huge, we knew it was going to be devastating and that it was not going to be over once the fire was out. Our next step was opening the account at First State Bank and starting to spread the word that these ranchers were going to need hay and fencing supplies,” Robertson explained.
Once the account was open, support started rolling in. With a clear avenue for relief efforts, people were willing to spare what they could. The Rosebud County Cattlewomen’s biggest break came when they connected with Ashes to Ashes, a volunteer group of farmers and ranchers mostly from the Midwest. Members of the group have had their operation impacted by natural disasters, and as a result, they have turned their tragedies into triumph and they now try to pay it forward.
Not long after ironing out logistics, the Rosebud County Cattlewomen – in partnership with Ashes to Ashes – had loads of hay being trucked to ranches affected by the fire.
“We had multiple ranching families out here who had to make the hard decision to sell off a lot of their cattle. That is really why we decided to jump on it and have hay brought in,” Robertson said.
Robertson was on hand when the loads of hay came rolling in. The moment, she described while choking back tears, was simply “awesome.”
“Many of the families affected by the fire have been ranching for 100 years or more and it just really tugged at our heart strings when Tamara and I started calling to deliver hay because these are the kind of people that are so tough and never ask for help, but they actually said, ‘Yes, we need help,’” said Sheena Schiffer, also a member of the Rosebud County Cattlewomen.
Hay hasn’t been the only thing the Rosebud County Cattlewomen have managed to provide to fire victims. Their relief efforts have caught the attention of so many individuals and businesses, and as of the printing of this article, $30,000 worth of fencing material, several tons of protein tubs, and tens of thousands of dollars have been donated to the effort.
“Stuff just keeps coming in and coming in,” Robertson said.
Fundraising efforts are continuing and the Rosebud County Cattlewomen are focused on delivering more hay and partnering with other organizations, like the local FFA chapter, to provide fencing services to those affected by the fire.
It can often be hard to navigate reality in the aftermath of a natural disaster, the ranchers in southern Rosebud County figured that out firsthand. Some ranchers predict it will be 2-3 years before the landscape recovers from the wrath of the Richard Springs fire, but area ranchers know they won’t have to face the aftermath alone. The Rosebud County Cattlewomen will be right there with them.
Anyone interested in helping the Rosebud County Cattlewomen’s cause can send donations to: First State Bank, C/O Makenna Voiles, PO Box 379, Forsyth, Mont., 59327. Anyone interested in donating hay is encouraged to contact Sheena Schiffer at 406-600-5610.