Rosebud County Cattlewomen provide relief to victims of Richard Springs fire

Detected about 10 miles southwest of Colstrip, Mont., in Rosebud County, the Richard Springs fire on Aug. 8 left its mark as the most destructive wildfire of the year in Montana. Started by a coal seam, the wildfire ripped through 171,130 acres before it was deemed 100 percent contained.

Wildfires, unfortunately, show no mercy once their fury is let loose. Fueled by wind, warm temperatures, and dry conditions, the Richard Springs fire threated communities, burned 12 structures, engulfed haystacks and consumed thousands upon thousands of grazing lands. The blackened devastation left in the wake of the fire brought many ranchers to their knees.

Although the brazen selfishness of the Richard Springs fire tugged at the heart strings of many Montanans who were lucky enough to experience the fire through a news source, those closest to the tragedy knew they could not sit idly by. They call it a ranching “community” for a reason, and the tight-knit bond shared by Montana stockmen and women is a force to be reckoned with.

It was the ranching women and members of the Rosebud County Cattlewomen who readily offered their assistance when the magnitude of the Richard Springs fire became evident.

“We really jumped in right away,” said Tamara Robertson, a member of the Rosebud County Cattlewomen. “What can we help with? What do you need?”

The women-led organization’s initial relief efforts came in the form of food for the firefighters. Someone from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation contacted the organization during the height of the fire and confessed they were short meals for some 250 firefighters. No one has ever gone hungry under the care of a ranch wife, and with years of experience cooking for branding crews, the Rosebud County Cattlewomen were more than willing to whip up some food.