Skijoring season kicks off for Montana competitors

At the start of 2023, a winter sport season will kick off that spans seven states, two countries, and will have nearly 30 races before the season ends in March. Competitors are eligible to win as much as $40,000 at the weekend races that combine snow, horses, and skiing. Welcome to skijoring.

Skijoring, a sport where a skier is pulled behind a horse over an obstacle course of hills and jumps, was started in Europe and popularized in the U.S. in the 1970s and 1980s, although the Leadville, Colo., race claims its origins in the 1950s. The first race of the season will be on Dec. 31 in Meeker, Colo., with races held in various communities in Montana this winter including Lewistown, Whitefish, Big Sky, Wisdom and Red Lodge.

Skijoring started out as just a recreational activity but was elevated to a sport when a number of communities began hosting the event with added money and prizes. The races are primarily held in west central states that have what Loren Zhimanskova, founder and owner of Skijor USA, Inc. and Skijor International, LLC, says have the three needed elements.

“In those states, we have snow, horses, and skiers, along with lots of open space,” Zhimanskova said. “There is a lot of tradition in this area with the Leadville race being established over 70 years ago and other races, like Whitefish and Red Lodge, getting started over 20 years ago. Some of these long-term races have formed the nucleus of skijoring and now we have nearly 30 races a season.”

Zhimanskova said skijoring offers some elements that are already popular in the western U.S.

“Ranchers and cowboys love to be with their horses and they love competition,” she noted. “So this gives them something fun to do in the winter months. It has adrenaline and being outdoors, but it also is very social, a lot like the rodeo circuit.”

Hosting skijoring events can also give a needed boost to rural communities that would otherwise see their tourist activity come to a halt during the winter.

“These events are one of the things that resort towns can really rely on in the winter by bringing in visitors,” Zhimanskova noted.

Competitors are increasingly drawn to the events, not only for the social aspect but also for the potential to win back more than their travel money.

“We have people who travel long distances to come to the races, but at many places the payoffs are worth it with $13,000 to $40,000 paid out for one weekend,” she said.

The payout does serve as a motivator for competitor Josh Abbott of Three Forks, Mont., who said he spends much of the winter making sure his horses are in good condition for skijoring season.

“I have an outfitting business with over 20 head of horses and we also skijor in the winter,” he said. “I started skijoring when I was working for a guest ranch in college and I got hooked.”

Abbott said he has been skijoring since 2014 and really enjoys the teamwork opportunities the sport provides.

“They say there are three heartbeats in skijoring – the rider, the horse, and the skier,” he explained. “I really enjoy working with the horses and giving them a stage to show their abilities. It’s also great to see how it all works together.”

Participating in skijoring means winter travel with horses, specialized horseshoes for traction, but it also involves a willingness to be out in the elements.

“One of the big challenges is keeping the horses in shape this time of year and going out to ride,” he said. “Not everyone wants to ride when it’s cold out like this.”

Other skijoring competitors say they stick with the sport for a number of reasons, including how it allows them to spend time as a family.

Dennis Alverson of Livingston, Mont., participates in the sport along with his daughters, Fiona and Phoebe.

“For us, this is all about family time, 100 percent,” he said. “My daughters are competitive and they get that from their mom.”

The Alverson girls stepped into the sport class last year and were competing against competitors that were 18 years and older, although the girls were only 12 and 14.

“The girls are ripping skiers and got me into this eight years ago,” he said. “We do other horse activities in the summer, so this winter event really fills it in.”

As the sport continues to grow in popularity, Zhimanskova said sport enthusiasts are brainstorming ways to bring new people into the sport.

“There isn’t really much opportunity to practice in this sport, aside from going to a smaller event,” she explained. “You can do this for fun in your backyard, but it can be hard to know how to get started.”

In addition to working on standardizing the sport across races, Zhimanskova said she is looking at ways to introduce new people to this unique winter activity.

“Skijoring just brings people so much joy, but it’s not quite accessible to total beginners yet,” she said. “We are working on that.”