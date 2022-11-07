Stock dogs have successful run at NILE show

The Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) in Billings, Mont., held its first stock dog trials on Oct.17-18, a new feature that drew teams from across the western United States.

The trials were hosted by the Mountain States Stockdog Association (MSSA) and allowed stock dogs of all breeds and their handlers to show off their cattle moving skills.

MSSA Vice President Jeannie Biggers said the event went will, showing off what the NILE is about.

“I think a stock dog trial fits in with what the NILE is about. Low-stress livestock handling with trained dogs,” she said.

The MSSA trials are designed to allow handlers the flexibility to show off their own unique styles instead of a rigid format.

“There are the basic commands and handlers can choose how they train their dogs,” Biggers explained. “Come by, away, walk, lay down are the basics. Some people use left and right. Lots of handlers also use a whistle to ‘talk’ to their dogs. There are no rules regarding the commands.”

MSSA was established in early 2016 to promote the working stock dog via trials and clinics in the mountain states.

“Our goal is to encourage the use of skilled working stock dogs in all aspects of ranching, as well as create trials in which to compete with our dogs and create relationships with other dog handlers,” MSSA noted on their website. “At our core, we are a collective of ranchers, dog handlers, trainers and hobbyists coming together to trial, train, and improve our dogs and our own stock handling capabilities.”

In 2019, MSSA started sanctioning trials throughout the entire United States and Canada, offering both sheep and cattle trials. The MSSA National Finals week-long event takes place in Afton, Wyo., each July.

Most MSSA trials offer payouts back to the winners, along with prizes like jackets. However, the bigger motivation for most competitors is showcasing the partnership they have with their dogs.

“The motivation of most people is showcasing what they have trained their dog to do. There is a camaraderie between the handlers and being around like-minded friends,” Biggers concluded.