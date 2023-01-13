Technology, show specials to be offered at MAGIE

The Montana Agricultural and Industrial Exhibit (MAGIE) is coming up on Jan. 18-20, offering farmers and ranchers a chance to learn about new technology and take advantage of show specials.

The MAGIE, which has been held for over five decades, will take place at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Season Arena at Expo Park, in Great Falls, Mont.

Farmers and ranchers who attend the event will benefit in a number of ways, according to show spokesman Randy Bogden.

“Some of the great reasons to come to the show are being able to learn about the latest technology, capitalize on show specials, and visit with peers from around the country,” Bogden said. “Each vendor will have industry experts at their respective booths talking about the various aspects of agriculture that they are involved in.”

Over 100 vendors are slated to attend the trade show, ranging from service businesses in the state to producer organizations to equipment dealers showing the latest innovations in tractors, harvesters, and other implements.

An event map and a list of exhibitor locations can be found at the MAGIE website, magiemt.com.

In addition to the trade show, youth will have a chance to participate in FFA and 4-H judging contests. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, judging contests will be held at Cascade High School that include sales and service, as well as poultry judging. Wednesday, Jan. 18, judging categories include meats, agronomy, and livestock judging. Montana FFA and Montana 4-H will hold an awards ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

The MAGIE is backed by several agriculture business sponsors, including CHS Big Sky, Watson Irrigation, Reinke, RPH Irrigation Services LTD and Tilleman Equipment.

Full concessions will be available via the Montana ExpoPark. The MAGIE is being sponsored by KMON Radio and tickets are $5 per person. A list of hotel accommodations is also available via the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce on their website, greatfallschamber.org. The chamber has created a digital PDF “Community Guide” that highlights lodging, meal, and recreation options for visitors.

For more information on the MAGIE, visit magiemt.com.