The NILE returns to MetraPark in mid-October

BILLINGS, Mont. – Since 1967, the Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) has grown to become one of the premier stock show and rodeo events in the western United States. The family-friendly event is set to take place once again at the MetraPark in Billings, Mont., on Oct. 15-23.

As a non-profit 501(c)(5), the NILE is an organization dedicated to the promotion of livestock, agriculture education, and respect for the western culture. The NILE has found a way to foster these pillars through a competitive, yet fun, series of events and contests that pay homage to agriculture’s traditions.

With youth as one of the major focuses of the NILE, the Junior Fed Market Shows are one of the event’s major draws. Youth from all over the region come to show their fed steers, lambs, hogs and goats. Last year the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the NILE from hosting an in-person Junior Fed Market Show, but the organization is more than pleased to announce that this year the NILE will be back to its original format.

Youth will check in their livestock on Friday, Oct. 15. The Junior Fed Market Hog Show will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, with the Junior Fed Market Steer Show to follow at 2 p.m. Junior Fed Market Lamb and Goat shows will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. The pinnacle of the Junior Fed Market Shows will be the Sale of Champions, which will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18.

Since its maiden year, the NILE has come to be known for its elite cattle breed shows. Whether it’s Black Angus, Longhorn, South Devon, Miniature Hereford, or anything in between, there will be various competition shows throughout the week, vying for top honors. This year the shows will be as competitive as ever – given the fact last year’s breed shows had to be cancelled. The NILE’s competitive reputation still stands though, even despite the one-year hiatus.