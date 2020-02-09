SIDNEY, Mont. – The annual MonDak Ag Days and trade show in Sidney will have a special treat for producers this year.
The Peterson Farm Brothers will entertain producers and their families at the 2020 MonDak Ag Days banquet.
The ag education seminars and trade show will be held at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center from March 12-13.
The Peterson Farm Bros are made up of Greg (28), Nathan (25), and Kendal (22) Peterson.
“We are fifth-generation family farmers who farm together in central Kansas with our parents David and Marla, our sister Laura, and our wives, BrookeAnna (Greg’s wife) and Caelan (Kendal’s wife),” Greg said.
The Peterson brothers have several social media channels and recently passed 2 million views on their YouTube channel.
“Our YouTube channel is full of videos about our family farm and what we do to take care of animals and grow crops,” Greg said. “Our videos range from parodies, to informational videos, to entertainment videos, to our ‘Life of a Farmer’ vlogs. It is our hope that these videos will give everyone who watches them a better understanding of what a real farm in the Midwest looks like. We try to be as honest and upfront as possible in our videos and our posts and hope that viewers will realize how much hard work goes into farming.”
The Peterson brothers have sang and moved to some 17 music videos and changed the lyrics to farming events that are parodies.
In one song, they sing, “Dry dry dry” to the corn in the field.
Their Facebook page is the page the brothers post the most, and they have some 425,000 subscribers.
The brothers’ video “I’m Farming and I Know It,” a parody of LMFAO’s “I’m Sexy and I Know It” went viral and had more than 6 million views in just two weeks.
The Peterson Farm Brothers not only promote farming and agriculture to the online audience, they've been traveling the country, and sharing their message of farming, along with entertaining folks.
All the favorites will be at the trade show, from MSU EARC booths, to Safflower Technologies to John Deere and Case IH equipment.
More than 40 different booths and vendors will be featured.
Thursday’s program topics include producing hemp, a weed ID workshop, the importance of adjuvants in pesticide application, a young farmer and rancher panel, and grazing corn in the winter.
Pesticide points are available for Weed ID workshop and the importance of pesticide application.
On Friday, Ron Hanson, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will be presenting, “Strategies for Family Farming Success in the Shark Tank of WHAT IF.”
Hanson’s session is meant to instill the importance and need for contingency planning in case of unexpected changes in the organization ownership structure and/or management leadership of their family farming operation. Hanson will also cover points on how to handle crisis situations within the family.
Purchase tickets for the banquet on Friday at the Stockman Bank booth at the trade show.
The 2020 Gold sponsors are Stockman Bank, KEYZ Radio, Tri-County Implement, Agri-Industries, TBID and C&B Operations. Silver sponsors for the event are EGT, Farm Bureau Insurance, Farm Bureau Federation and Sidney Sugars.
Here is the agenda:
Thursday, March 12:
8 a.m. - Trade Show Opens
9 a.m. - Producing hemp with Chengci Chen, Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center superintendent and cropping systems agronomist. EARC had a two-variety hemp trial last summer.
10 a.m.- Weed identification workshop with Brian Jenks, NDSU crop and weed Extension specialist.
12 noon - Lunch break
1 p.m. - Pesticide application and the importance of adjuvants in pesticide application.
2 p.m. - Young Farmer, Rancher panel with local producers.
3 p.m. - Break
3:30 p.m. - Grazing corn in the winter; an update from the growing season with M. Johnson, Richey-area producer.
6 p.m. - Trade show ends
Friday, March 13:
7 a.m. - Sidney Chamber Breakfast
9 a.m. - Estate planning in Montana with Marsha Goering, MSU Extension specialist.
11 a.m. - Farm and Ranch Succession with Ron Hanson, University of Nebraska-Lincoln ag economics specialist.
12 noon - Lunch break
12:30 p.m. - Ron Hanson session continued.
2 p.m. - Trade show ends.
5 p.m. - Pre-banquet special.
6 p.m. - MonDak Ag Days banquet featuring The Peterson Farm Brothers.
For more on the Petersons, see www.petersonfarmbrothers.com.