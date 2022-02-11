This year’s MATE to offer new a Stallion Row as a new attraction

As Montana’s largest ag and home/health expo, the Montana Agri-Trade Exposition (MATE) will be the place to be Feb. 17-19, 2022. The MATE is well-known for its exciting array of existing booths and venders and this year, as a new attraction, the MATE will be offering a Stallion Row.

“We are always looking for new and exciting events and attractions for people to come experience while they are out and about and everybody loves horses,” said Bonnie DeVerniero, horse program manager.

While the Stallion Row will be yet another tactile display for MATE visitors, DeVerniero emphasized it will also serve as a great opportunity for local stallion owners to showcase their breeding programs. The horse market is on fire right now and with so much happening in the fast-paced equine industry these days, horse breeders enjoy chances to meet and connect with potential and existing clients. Advertising and marketing stallions is also key to an equine breeding program’s success.

“This will be a neat atmosphere for networking,” DeVerniero said.

The stallions will be stalled in the Montana Pavilion with their owners close at hand to discuss and collaborate with other equine enthusiasts. The stallions can be visited during the MATE trade show hours, which are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 17-18, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The Stallion Row at the MATE is intended to be teaser for the larger Stallion Row, which is planned to happen at the 2022 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE), later in the fall. That being said, only three stallions will be showcased at this year’s MATE.