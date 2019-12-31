Torgerson’s LLC, a fourth-generation farm implement dealer, will be coming to the MAGIE in 2020, and bringing some of its new farm and ranch equipment to the ag show.
Brands that Torgerson’s represents include: Case IH, New Holland, JCB, Bourgault, Brandt, Brent, Kioti, MacDon, and Haybuster.
“We’ll be bringing a couple of pieces of equipment from some of the brands we represent,” said Linda Boatman, Torgerson’s LLC.
Their locations across the state include: Great Falls, Hysham, Havre, Billings, Ethridge, Belgrade, Kalispell, Denton, and Lewiston.
One of the things Torgerson’s enjoys most is helping youth and students in Montana.
The company has been a major supporter of ag education in Montana, from grade school through college. That includes being a big supporter of FFA and 4-H.
At the Havre location, Torgerson’s recently gave rides to kids with Santa driving his new Case IH Quadtrac tractor/sleigh for the Christmas season. The dealership also provided hot chocolate and cookies, and so did other Torgerson’s during the holidays.
Many Torgerson’s across the state gave away pumpkins to elementary first graders for Halloween. It is a longtime tradition at Torgerson’s.
The company has been handing out pumpkins for many years as a way of giving back to the community it serves.
Boatman has written a beautiful children’s book called “Torgy the Tractor” that she and other Torgerson employees will be taking to grade schools in Montana.
“We want every student to read ‘Torgy the Tractor,’ a tractor on a farm in Montana. In this book,Torgy needs his cousin’s help to get Farmer George’s harvest completed,” Boatman said. “Students can experience farm life through the eyes of a Montana tractor.”
Boatman plans to take the book into the grade schools in Montana.
“The book has a message of hard work, family, agriculture, farming and helping,” Boatman said.
Books are available for purchase at local Torgerson’s dealers, and the “Torgy the Tractor” coloring book will be available as well.
Torgerson’s has been providing jackets for the PAS (agriculture) Club to support their mission and helps other ag clubs, as well.
Their mission is to be the premier leadership and career development organization serving college agriculture students.
The PAS club members help read agricultural books to our grade school children each year, which is sponsored by the Chamber Ag Committee, and they serve meals at the Ag Chamber Committee Dinner.
“We are committed to provide support and leadership to the rising generation of ag students and leaders,” Boatman said.
Torgerson’s LLC began when Reier and Betsy Torgerson established the first store in Ethridge in 1912. Their son, Lloyd, worked at the store with them and took over the business later. The store operated as a mercantile, sold appliances, trucks and even airplanes until the 60s, when it became a pure farm implement dealer.
Lloyd and his wife, Gene, turned over the business to their three sons in the 70s, who ran the business as a partnership until two of the boys sold their shares to their brother, Eric.
Eric Torgerson now runs the business with his three sons; Brion, Aron, and Lin, and they also operate a family farm in Ethridge. Though they all have different roles in the business, all decisions are made as a family.
“Our legacy is based on strong family values and building something solid and substantial. We believe that our employees are the strength of our company and appreciate their dedication to the business. The love of farming, the land, family, and community is a lifestyle for the Torgerson’s,” the company representatives say.
Stop by Torgerson’s booth at the MAGIE and see some great farm equipment. Also check into the new children’s book by Linda Boatman.