Tractor Supply, Hotsy coming to the GATE

Carrie Skartved, manager of Tractor Supply Co., in Glendive, may just be the Santa Claus of the GATE show.
She gave away wool hats, pens, key chains, odds and ends, refrigerator magnets and other small items to visitors at her Tractor Supply booth at the 2020 GATE. She plans to do the same thing this year.
“We love coming to the GATE and we are a part of the community, so we like to have drawings for a farm and ranch package, or a town package at the show,” Carrie said. “It is our way of thanking our customers for their many years of shopping with us.”
She pointed out many of her customers are farmers and ranchers, and Tractor Supply offers all their ranching needs.
“We really want ranchers – and homeowners – to know about our fencing and we are bringing some of our fencing to the show,” she said. “We are highlighting our fencing at the GATE this year.”
Tractor Supply has everything a rancher would need to build or repair fencing: barbed wire, wood posts, gates, panels, tools and more.
“If you need fencing supplies, stop by and talk with us,” Carrie said.
The store has always been the place to go for animal feed and supplements, including for horses, alpacas, goats, sheep, chickens, cattle and pets.
“We feature feed supplements and minerals,” she said.
Tractor Supply provides pet supplies, livestock feed, power equipment, workwear and offers a wide selection of tools and hardware.
At Hotsy Wy-Mont, BethAnn Cook and Darrell Chenoweth are preparing to bring special hot water pressure washers and infrared heaters to the GATE.
“We love coming to the GATE and meeting people and seeing if we can help them with their heating and washing needs,” BethAnn said. “Hotsy is a family-owned dealership with stores in Billings and Great Falls, and we have been in Montana since 1978.”
Her dad created the hot water pressure washer 27 years ago and the family continues to sell it.
Along with many lines of hot water pressure washers, they have infrared heaters that heat virtually anywhere.
“We sell a lot of our products to farmers and ranchers. Our pressure washer goes to 210 degrees, so it is a good hot water washer for equipment,” she said. “You can clean almost anything with it.”
Their heaters are great for calving barns and anywhere someone needs heat.
“The heaters are perfect in the calving barn and great in calving shelters,” she said. “Our heaters are 99 percent efficient and very safe. They are controlled by a thermostat.”
BethAnn and Carrie invite GATE attendees to stop by their booths and visit during this year’s show.