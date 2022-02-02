Tractor Supply, Hotsy coming to the GATE

Carrie Skartved, manager of Tractor Supply Co., in Glendive, may just be the Santa Claus of the GATE show.

She gave away wool hats, pens, key chains, odds and ends, refrigerator magnets and other small items to visitors at her Tractor Supply booth at the 2020 GATE. She plans to do the same thing this year.

“We love coming to the GATE and we are a part of the community, so we like to have drawings for a farm and ranch package, or a town package at the show,” Carrie said. “It is our way of thanking our customers for their many years of shopping with us.”

She pointed out many of her customers are farmers and ranchers, and Tractor Supply offers all their ranching needs.

“We really want ranchers – and homeowners – to know about our fencing and we are bringing some of our fencing to the show,” she said. “We are highlighting our fencing at the GATE this year.”

Tractor Supply has everything a rancher would need to build or repair fencing: barbed wire, wood posts, gates, panels, tools and more.

“If you need fencing supplies, stop by and talk with us,” Carrie said.

The store has always been the place to go for animal feed and supplements, including for horses, alpacas, goats, sheep, chickens, cattle and pets.

“We feature feed supplements and minerals,” she said.

Tractor Supply provides pet supplies, livestock feed, power equipment, workwear and offers a wide selection of tools and hardware.