Trestin Benson-Seagler, Dawson County agent at 4-H booth

GLENDIVE, Mont. – Trestin Benson-Seagler, Dawson County Extension agent, is excited for the opportunity to take part in her first GATE show.

“I will be in the 4-H booth and we will be meeting producers and greeting people and promoting 4-H,” she said. “A lot of people assume 4-H is all about raising beef. Our goal is to inform people that 4-H is about more than just raising cattle, and you can do a lot of other projects, like robotics, photography and cooking – and also raise and show livestock.”

In other words, 4-H is for all youths in the community, no matter what they are interested in.

She will also be giving a presentation during the GATE show on forage and water analysis. The presentation will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m.

Benson-Seagler grew up in Eureka, in the northwestern part of the state, and her family has always been involved in agriculture.

“My grandparents on both sides owned cattle operations, and we spent a lot of time there growing up,” she said.

While her immediate family didn’t farm or ranch, they enjoyed rural life. They had several 4-H animals at their place and they helped Benson-Seagler raise and show sheep, horses, and steers as a member of 4-H.

“My mom was actually my county Extension agent, so of course, she helped me with 4-H, and my dad was a school teacher in Eureka,” she said.

In 4-H, Benson-Seagler had the most fun raising, feeding, and showing sheep.