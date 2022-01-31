Trestin Benson-Seagler, Dawson County agent at 4-H booth

GLENDIVE, Mont. – Trestin Benson-Seagler, Dawson County Extension agent, is excited for the opportunity to take part in her first GATE show.
“I will be in the 4-H booth and we will be meeting producers and greeting people and promoting 4-H,” she said. “A lot of people assume 4-H is all about raising beef. Our goal is to inform people that 4-H is about more than just raising cattle, and you can do a lot of other projects, like robotics, photography and cooking – and also raise and show livestock.”
In other words, 4-H is for all youths in the community, no matter what they are interested in.
She will also be giving a presentation during the GATE show on forage and water analysis. The presentation will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m.
Benson-Seagler grew up in Eureka, in the northwestern part of the state, and her family has always been involved in agriculture.
“My grandparents on both sides owned cattle operations, and we spent a lot of time there growing up,” she said.
While her immediate family didn’t farm or ranch, they enjoyed rural life. They had several 4-H animals at their place and they helped Benson-Seagler raise and show sheep, horses, and steers as a member of 4-H.
“My mom was actually my county Extension agent, so of course, she helped me with 4-H, and my dad was a school teacher in Eureka,” she said.
In 4-H, Benson-Seagler had the most fun raising, feeding, and showing sheep.
“I liked the personality of sheep, and how you handled them. Sheep was a livestock that interested me. I enjoyed raising them, and someday, I would like to have a sheep flock of my own,” she said.
Her mom was the Lincoln County Extension agent for many years and it helped set up Benson-Seagler for her first job as an Extension agent.
“With my mom as an Extension agent, I got to see the backstage view of 4-H and Extension, which was pretty fun. It was a pretty neat experience,” she said.
She remembers in elementary school, when she was 6 or 7 years old, that her class had a school dress-up day for what they wanted to be when they grew up.
“Naturally, I dressed up as an Extension agent,” she said, with a laugh. She wore one of her mom’s shirts that had an “Extension agent emblem” on it – and she wore a headset for talking on the phone.
After high school, Benson-Seagler went to Montana State University in Bozeman.
“I was gearing toward a career where I could work outside and work with people,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be an Extension agent or work for the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) or the U.S. Forest Service – something outdoors like that.”
At MSU, Benson-Seagler graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in natural resources and rangeland ecology.
Before obtaining her master’s degree, she worked as an undergrad researcher, researching integration of livestock into cropping systems. That ended up being her master’s thesis.
“We looked a lot at soils,” she said. “We were specifically looking at horticulture systems with crops, such as tomatoes, tomatillos, eggplant, peppers and other vegetable crops, and we studied how livestock grazing impacted the soil microbes. Basically, we found no change to the microbial communities when we added livestock, which was a good thing.”
They used sheep for the livestock, and they found out that sheep “really liked kale.”
Grad school helped prepare Benson-Seagler for being an Extension agent.
“The nice thing about grad school is you get a lot of practice presenting information to people,” she said. “You spend a lot of time just learning and practicing how to present scientific information. I think that helped me with my job as an Extension agent.”
That research work led to her going right into graduate school at MSU.
She met her husband, Steven, at MSU during her undergrad years there. They married in March 2019 and have one little girl, Ana, who is 10 months old.
Since being an Extension agent, Benson-Seagler has been busy meeting folks in the community, including farmers and ranchers.
“I have started back up the master gardener program this month. That is going to be really fun,” she said.
The MSU winter workshop series for producers started in January, as well. She will speak on how to take soil and forage samples and how to send samples to the lab at MSU.
Benson-Seagler also enjoys working with 4-H as a county agent, having been in 4-H as a youth. She is already preparing the 4-H youth and their parents for the 2022 Dawson County Fair.
“I’ve been working with our 4-H program and getting it going. We actually had a 4-H Livestock committee meeting recently, and we just started planning work on the fair,” she said.
Benson-Seagler is keeping busy to start the year. The GATE show is a couple of weeks away, and the fair is just around the corner.
“I love being a county agent. I love that it is an ag-based position because agriculture is important to me,” she said. “I also like the job because nothing is the same every day. I plan out my day a little bit, but nothing goes the same every day, and I like that. I also love interacting with producers and other people in the community.”