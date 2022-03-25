Two best friends take a leap of faith, buy business

Lauren Kett and Lily Anderson will be the first to tell you, owning a feed store was not ever a part of their life plan. The young ladies met while studying animal science at Montana State University. After college, Kett went on to earn a master’s in meat science and Anderson moved to her husband’s family dairy in the Paradise Valley. Kett planned on one day working in Extension while Anderson aspired to help build the family dairy business and help promote Montana dairy in general.
Insert the Spur Line, a ranch and pet supply store in Livingston, Mont.
Anderson began working part time for the Spur Line and it didn’t take her long to rope her best friend into working there with her, as well. For three years, Anderson and Kett worked at the store before the question was asked: “Would you want to buy the store?”
“We both loved our jobs and we didn’t really want to work for anyone else,” Kett laughed as she reflected back on when she and Anderson were first approached to buy the store.
While owning a business may not have been or their radar, both Kett and Anderson knew they would take on the challenge well together. The two women have worked several jobs together, so they are familiar with how the other operates.
“If we can work cows together, we can own a business together,” Anderson chimed.
Livingston, and by extension, Park County, is a diverse melting pot of animal and pet owners. Kett and Anderson want to be a resource for their community and that means they must be equipped to feed and offer supplies for quite an array of animals.
“We have guinea pig- and hamster-owning customers all the way up to 1,000-head ranches,” said Anderson.
Offering customers a tailored experience and guidance from a well-versed and knowledgeable staff is the very cornerstone of Kett and Anderson’s business model. If they don’t know about a certain feed or pet supply, they try their hardest to find out what they can. The Spur Line, both Kett and Anderson attest, is a store to service the people of Park County and they take pride in being as helpful as they can be.
Kett and Anderson took charge of store roughly seven months ago and Anderson says the experience has been like drinking out of a fire hose. Transitioning from employee to store owner has been quite the learning curve, both women admit, and taking the reins of a business right in the middle of a pandemic has also added a complicated layer.
“It was a good time to buy a business but an interesting time to own a business,” Kett articulated.
Supply chain issues have made it difficult to get feed and supplies in a timely manner and the two women find themselves on the phone a lot making orders. The biggest challenge they say has been being aware of the manufacturing backlogs. Gone are the days of ordering supplies and having them ship out in due time. Some products they like to carry in the store will not ship out for several months, so the two must always be aware of their store’s inventory and order items well in advance.
As Kett and Anderson transition from their original roles of working behind the counter to working behind the scenes and running the business, both remain amazed at the support they are receiving from friends and customers. In return, the Spur Line strives to offer price-competitive, quality feed and pet supplies. Additionally, they are very passionate about community outreach. They are big supporters of 4-H and FFA and, with Kett’s passion for Extension, offering educational opportunities to customers is also a driving factor.
“The focus of our store is our community,” Kett said.
While owning a business may not have been part of the plan, the community of Livingston is lucky to have Kett and Anderson at the helm of the Spur Line.
