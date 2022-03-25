Two best friends take a leap of faith, buy business

Lauren Kett and Lily Anderson will be the first to tell you, owning a feed store was not ever a part of their life plan. The young ladies met while studying animal science at Montana State University. After college, Kett went on to earn a master’s in meat science and Anderson moved to her husband’s family dairy in the Paradise Valley. Kett planned on one day working in Extension while Anderson aspired to help build the family dairy business and help promote Montana dairy in general.

Insert the Spur Line, a ranch and pet supply store in Livingston, Mont.

Anderson began working part time for the Spur Line and it didn’t take her long to rope her best friend into working there with her, as well. For three years, Anderson and Kett worked at the store before the question was asked: “Would you want to buy the store?”

“We both loved our jobs and we didn’t really want to work for anyone else,” Kett laughed as she reflected back on when she and Anderson were first approached to buy the store.

While owning a business may not have been or their radar, both Kett and Anderson knew they would take on the challenge well together. The two women have worked several jobs together, so they are familiar with how the other operates.

“If we can work cows together, we can own a business together,” Anderson chimed.

Livingston, and by extension, Park County, is a diverse melting pot of animal and pet owners. Kett and Anderson want to be a resource for their community and that means they must be equipped to feed and offer supplies for quite an array of animals.