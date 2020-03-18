Pre-bidding will be available starting Thursday, March 19, at 8 a.m., and will continue with a live Internet auction on Saturday, March 28, when the horse goes through the ring.
All kinds of colts will be up for sale on Facebook auction as a fundraiser for student scholarships at the University of Montana Western.
Each year, the university holds the Montana Western Colt Challenge and Sale in March.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Montana Western Colt Challenge and Sale will only be held over Facebook.
“Our sale on Saturday, March 28, will be available through a live Internet auction, beginning at 1 p.m. We will have a real-time video feed of the auction available for viewing at www.riverswestonlineauctions.com,” said Jason Clinkenbeard, at Rivers West Auction in Montana.
Horses go through the ring on Saturday, March 28, and pre-bidding will start ahead of that.
Bids can be placed via phone or Internet.
“The sale is a fundraiser for the Natural Horsemanship Program at the University of Montana Western and promotes experiential learning about the ranch and cow/horse industry,” said Melanie South at the University of Montana Western.
The opportunity to compete in Dillon at the 2020 Montana Western’s Colt Challenge is a once in a lifetime experience for many of the program’s students.
Last year, the Colt Challenge showcased Montana Western students from the Sales Preparation Class riding their assigned colts, and that will happen this year, as well. It just won’t be live in person for the bidders, anyway.
Each student in the class is assigned to one of the colts by their Natural Horsemanship instructor. The challenge will consist of a trail course and reining pattern event.
The colts that are a part of the class are quarter horses donated from ranches in Montana and across the Northwestern United States.
The colt sale on Saturday features the sale of the donated colts from the Sales Preparation Class that competed the previous day with their students.
Buyers from all over the U.S travelled last year to see the colts in the Montana Western Colt Challenge and Sale.
All proceeds from 2019 and this year are reinvested into the program in order to provide scholarships to Natural Horsemanship majors at the University of Montana Western.
The Equine Studies Department at the University of Montana Western offers the nation’s only Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Horsemanship with options in management, psychology, science and instruction, and was ranked among the “Best Equestrian Colleges” by ThoughtCo.com, an online education resource.
The Montana Center for Horsemanship is the first and only equine center in the United States that is devoted expressly to promoting Natural Horsemanship.
With its stables, arenas, riding areas and instructors, the center serves as the primary facility and progressive teaching resource for Montana Western’s Natural Horsemanship bachelor degree.
“This is an exceptional experiential learning opportunity to start a colt and ready it for competition,” South said.
Pre-bidding will be available starting Thursday, March 19, at 8 a.m., and will continue with a live Internet auction on Saturday, March 28, when the horse goes through the ring.
Visit Rivers West Auction online (riverswestauction.com) to preview our colts and register before the sale. Colts can also be viewed on YouTube. Just type in 2020 Montana Western Colt Challenge and Sale.