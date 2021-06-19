Using communication skills on the family farm/ranch

According to Jane Wolery, Montana State University Extension agent in Teton County, it’s important for farm and ranch families to build fences – but not just the kind that keep in the cow/calf pairs. In this case, FENCES stands for “families engaging nicely communicating expectations for success.”

“Statistics are not great for family ag businesses. In fact, some 30 percent of family businesses make it to the second generation. That means 70 percent don’t,” Wolery said at Montana’s Next Generation Conference.

Of that 30 percent of family business that make it to the second generation, only 12 percent make it to the third generation.

Those statistics do vary, but they are mostly accurate.

What can the family farm or ranch do to increase the likelihood that the operation will be passed on successfully to the succeeding generation?

Communication skills are vital, and Wolery has a good background for communication skill development.

“I grew up on a farm/ranch 30 miles from Joplin,” Wolery said. On the place, she, her parents, and her sister lived in one home and her grandparents lived in another.

“Of course, surrounding us were many other relatives who were farming and ranching, and they had generations living on their place, as well,” she said. “I have had a front row seat to some farm family communication.”

The attitude when she was growing up was that the men worked on the farm and the women worked in the house.

In her early 20s, Wolery finally convinced her dad to let her help him during the summer.