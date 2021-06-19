Using communication skills on the family farm/ranch

According to Jane Wolery, Montana State University Extension agent in Teton County, it’s important for farm and ranch families to build fences – but not just the kind that keep in the cow/calf pairs. In this case, FENCES stands for “families engaging nicely communicating expectations for success.”
“Statistics are not great for family ag businesses. In fact, some 30 percent of family businesses make it to the second generation. That means 70 percent don’t,” Wolery said at Montana’s Next Generation Conference.
Of that 30 percent of family business that make it to the second generation, only 12 percent make it to the third generation.
Those statistics do vary, but they are mostly accurate.
What can the family farm or ranch do to increase the likelihood that the operation will be passed on successfully to the succeeding generation?
Communication skills are vital, and Wolery has a good background for communication skill development.
“I grew up on a farm/ranch 30 miles from Joplin,” Wolery said. On the place, she, her parents, and her sister lived in one home and her grandparents lived in another.
“Of course, surrounding us were many other relatives who were farming and ranching, and they had generations living on their place, as well,” she said. “I have had a front row seat to some farm family communication.”
The attitude when she was growing up was that the men worked on the farm and the women worked in the house.
In her early 20s, Wolery finally convinced her dad to let her help him during the summer.
“I finally convinced Dad to allow me to do some of the same work on the farm or ranch that he had hired high school boys and young men to do,” she said.
That summer she helped work on the barn, drove the truck at harvest time, and did some fencing.
“It was actually a lot of fencing – it seems we had so much fencing to do that summer,” she said.
Wolery demonstrated how she did the fencing from her home living area. She brought in a board, some staples and tools, and began pounding on a staple, re-enacting what happened when she worked for her dad.
“Remember, I am very inexperienced at this because I didn’t grow up doing it,” she said. “I am out and I am trying to get this staple in and working on it.”
Wolery demonstrated how her dad came by while she was out fencing, and he started watching her pound the staple. She thought he was going to coach her, but he just kept watching her.
“Finally, I get a little unnerved and I say, ‘What are you doing?’ He said he was just standing there feeling sorry for that staple,” she said.
Wolery teaches communication skills using the staple.
“You are probably here because you are a staple in your farm or ranch operation. I am here teaching a few communication skills so you don’t have to feel like a staple caught between a hammer and a hook,” she said.
Wolery pointed out communication tools may feel awkward at first, just like with fencing, but with practice, everyone can get better.
She shared some of her communication philosophies, processes, and practical tips.
She encourages folks to write down some of the communication options and circle the ones they want to try. Then, pick a few of those options and practice until you learn to use them effectively.
A calendar is a valuable tool for keeping track of your time.
“Anything intentionally done is going to take time to do it,” she said. “It is not just your calendar that is your tool. It is how you choose to spend your time, because there is always going to be more to do than you can get done on the farm or ranch,” Wolery said.
“If you set aside time on purpose for these communication techniques, I think you will find time for it. It will save you time, energy, and heartache in the long run.”
Setting your ‘FENCE’ posts
A corner post is sturdier, and often bigger, than other posts used in fencing. It might be put in the ground deeper, or it is somehow supported – and there is a reason for that.
“That corner post is where everything else is going to hang off of in terms of that fence and the same is true for communication,” Wolery said.
She pointed out that everyone on the farm and ranch needs to find out what their center post is: Why you are doing this, and what your purpose is?
Reasons for doing anything change over time, so update your reasons for learning communication skills, she added.
“The same reason you had 10 years ago is likely not the same reason you have now,” she said.
Ask yourself, “What are you aiming to achieve and what about that is important to you today?”
“Ask these two questions of everyone on the farm/ranch, even the very youngest (person) because it is important to know your “why” – know what you are doing and know why you are doing it,” Wolery explained. “Things will get tough in your ag operation, and when things get tough, it is nice to have that firmly-planted principle that we are working toward.”
Other decisions can then fall in line.
The following are tips Wolery gives for improving family communication:
- It is okay to not want to pass your operation down to your children or other relatives.
“It is important no matter what your mission is, or what your long-term outlook is, you need to communicate that clearly to your family,” she said. “Because being clear is kind.”
- Have a mission. Wolery gave one example of an ag mission: “To produce ag products with the consumer’s health in mind. To treat our land as though we are borrowing it from the people who will live here 100 years from now. To equally invest in the ag business, outside interests, and the community. To leave the land and those we love in the best condition possible.”
- It is a good idea to know what your needs and dreams are and what your family’s needs and dreams are.
“It creates this shared vision that makes it easier to fit the goal. Needs and dreams are never realized if they are never asked or shared,” she said. “People have expectations whether you know them or not. Those expectations are running in the background and affecting their communication and their relationships with other people.”
- Many successful ag businesses believe it is important for family members to work for someone else first before coming back to the family operation.
“They have to learn different ways of doing things and they have to have a different boss,” she said.
When they return, there needs to be a plan of are they buying into the operation, how they are getting paid, and there can be such things as job descriptions and performance reviews.
“There are lots of ways of running things, but this is a way of bringing other generations on, and then, they get increasing leadership positions,” Wolery said.
She explained that the margins in farming and ranching are narrow and the risk is great, so you don’t want your operations managed poorly. That’s why it is important to bring people into leadership slowly.
- If you are not able to be part of a family operation for your own personal reasons, let everyone know up front.
“In my case, I knew I wanted a couple of different things (in life). Farming with school 40 miles one way was a lifestyle that might not work for me,” Wolery stated. Instead, she worked with farmers and ranchers as a MSU Extension agent.
- It is important to start figuring out what your exit from the family business is if it is not for you, because it is all about clarity and expectations.
- Design a family business with clear lines of communication
“The goal is to have communication be open, frequent, and honest,” she said.
- There should be policies in place so everyone can submit ideas and feel their suggestions are valued and duly considered.
“Hope is not a strategy. You want to set up a fence and hope it works right. You want to get out there and hope you have all the tools. There is a process (in family communication),” she said. “Good fences make good boundaries. Fences are there to delineate what is yours and what is someone else’s.”
Wolery said she like being in county Extension because she “liked teaching, preparing for classes, people, and seeing people improve.”
“After I had been in my job for a while, I was expected to be in a leadership role. It means I had to adapt,” she said.
- On a farm and ranch, there needs to be frequent meetings, even a short talk on what is going to happen tomorrow.
“You have to be clear about when those meeting are. If those meetings are at 6 a.m. at Dad’s place but no one knows that, you have to be clear,” she said.
- Have an agenda for monthly meetings and hang it where everyone can see it.
“Those monthly meetings can include children from age 12 on up, including spouses because they have a vested interest. They need different skills, and they need to see how it runs. There can be ground rules of confidentiality,” she said.
- Transparency creates trust. Trust is an overarching piece of any good organization. In the absence of transparency, people make things up and imagine.
“Everyone should talk about their strengths on the farm,” she said.
- Safety is a big deal on a farm on ranch, so train monthly for safety.
Other communication skills
Wolery mentioned a survey that was sent out to producers that asked, ‘What communication tools do you have on the farm or ranch?’
Some of the answers included: a white board in the calving barn; an online calendar; an e-mail; a group text, a calving book set on the counter; notes with a dry erase marker on a pickup window with what needs to be done now; and written summaries following meetings.
“There are technology tools you can use, such as Microsoft teams, OneNote, Google Forms, Google Drive, a Calf Book app or a shared spreadsheet,” Wolery said. “Search for ag apps on your phone’s app store.”
In the end, it’s important that the FENCES created on family farms and ranches are built to be sturdy and long-lasting.
