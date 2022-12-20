Volunteer firefighters provide vital service to farm communities

One year ago in December, a massive fire near Denton, Mont., burned a million dollars’ worth of grain in bins and more than 10,000 acres.

George Killham, United Grain Corporation’s (UGC) western regional manager, was one of the volunteer firefighters that answered the call for help.

“It was the biggest fire I ever fought, but I was just one of many firefighters that went to the Denton fire,” Killham said. He has been fighting fires for more than 20 years.

In December 2021, it was very dry and the ground winds were strong, he said. There was no loss of life in the Denton fire, and that was the most important part.

Without volunteer firefighters, the fire would have been much worse.

UGC supports the communities that it handles grain for, encouraging employees who are volunteer firefighters to go out and fight fires when they are called at work if they can go.

“They want to support the community and protect the crop they will be handling after harvest,” Killham said.

At UGC elevators and their headquarters across the western region, including elevators in North Dakota, several UGC staff members and employees serve as volunteer firefighters.

Killham doesn’t have to go far if he gets a fire call – the fire engine is parked right outside the Moccasin UGC elevator’s parking lot for quick response. His firefighter gear in his there and ready to go.

“I keep my line gear in the truck, a six-type truck with a water tank and everyone just calls it the Moccasin truck – they know there’s a fire truck sitting at this facility,” he said.

Being called out to a fire has changed over the years. Twenty years ago, Killham wore a beeper all the time so he could be reached when there was a fire.

Today, it is different with cellphones and instant text messages.

“We’ve come a long ways in the last 20 years,” he said. “We let dispatch know when we are in route and heading out.”

Somebody calls in a fire or an ambulance is called, and volunteer firefighters receive a text message and a call now.

Volunteer firefighters follow radio communication protocols, so every other firefighter knows who is available to go to the fire, who is going to the fire, and everyone knows the information about the fire.

Their local departments can also use an app set up through the local dispatch service.

“You can just click a button on that. That’s really nice,” he said.

Killham gave an example of how a volunteer firefighter might respond.

“The firefighter might say, ‘I’m responding, I’m 10 miles out,’ or ‘I’m in Lewistown, I’m headed home and I’ll be there as soon as I can.’ When we get there, we report that we’re on scene and then we get out and go to work,” he said.

When Killham decided he would volunteer as a firefighter more than 20 years ago, he noted the department was short-handed and needed more volunteers.

“I just saw the need and joined them,” he said. “In these small communities, everyone does something to serve their community.”

Killham and the volunteer firefighters are especially needed in the summer.

When the weather becomes dry during the summer, fires can easily start in the grain fields surrounding the elevator.

“In the summertime, our department has got enough resources that we stage trucks in the area. They are not all sitting at the fire hall,” he said.

Fires are often caused by faulty equipment or a farm machine hitting a rock and creating a small spark that grows. During harvest, there is increased risk for fires, and farmers prepare for any fire risks as much as they can.

“Farmers take a water truck to the field with them. So they are actually the first ones on the scene, and they are there protecting their livelihood,” Killham said.

In 2022, the fire season was short, and Killham was only called out to one fire that was out before he arrived.

“We were super fortunate,” he said.

The volunteer firefighters also respond to accidents, such as a vehicle collision.

Killham said he has never received a call for a grain bin accident, and he hopes he never does. There is a lot of awareness with grain bins and safety these days.

“On the farm, they spread awareness with lockout/tag-out, and not going into a grain bin to clean until 99 percent of the product is out. Grain bin safety is very important,” he said.

Killham lives with his wife in the rural area. He has a few acres where he grows hay.

“My wife has some alpacas. They’re friendly animals,” he said.

Killham started farming and ranching out of high school, working for other ranchers before deciding on a career in the grain elevator business. His first position was at General Mills. Later, the elevator was purchased by UGC.

“When I first started at the elevator, I weighed and dumped trucks,” he said.

Killham moved up to the position of elevator operator, then assistant manager, and later, facility manager. Last May, he became regional manager at UGC.

“It all depends on the weather. Obviously, if it’s super windy, it is hard to get around sometimes when you are out at a fire. If it is a calm day, we can get the fire knocked down quickly,” he said.

The volunteer fire department Killham helps out at has added volunteer fire fighters over the last few years.

“We probably have a solid 15-20 responders,” he said.

Killham said it has been “interesting” being a volunteer firefighter. It is a vital service to a farm community.

“The last thing you want to see is a large, wild land fire and that is why it is important to have a large pool of responders like we do,” he said.

Every volunteer firefighter plays an important role for the rural fire department.

“Everybody has the same goal as a firefighter – to keep everyone safe and get the fire out,” he said.

At UGC’s headquarters, CEO Augusto Bassanini said they appreciate their volunteer firefighter employees.

“Our mission is to feed the world, safely, and our grain elevator employees who participate in firefighting efforts go many extra miles to ensure that we can do just that,” he said. “Fires pose a risk to natural resources we need for fulfilling our mission, so we are grateful to those who dedicate their efforts to extinguishing them.”