Welkers give keynote address at Indiana Corn and Soybean Forum

Bob Welker and his two sons, Nick and Scott, owners of Welker Farms in north central Montana, were the keynote speakers at the annual Indiana Corn and Soybean Forum.

The Welkers, who were producers last year for The Prairie Star’s Producer Progress Reports, have become well known to the farm community through several social media sites, including having hundreds of thousands of viewers on their YouTube channel.

Speaking from their farm, the Welkers answered several questions on the “Movin’ the Pile” podcast during the forum.

The Welkers had a good harvest in 2020, with mostly adequate moisture. For the first time in 30 years, they added two new grain bins to the farm, and also used a Loftness Ag grain bagger to store more grain.

What will be new in 2021 on the Welker Farm?

“I think we are going to try some early, early, early corn,” Bob said, as Nick and Scott laughed. “It has to be really early corn.”

That will be a change from their normal winter wheat, spring wheat and pulse crop rotation.

In 2020, for their pulse rotation, the Welkers planted chickpeas.

Nick said the majority of the audience that follows them on YouTube are farmers.

“It is amazing how much of our audience are either people who grew up on farms or are people living or working on a farm,” Nick said.

Nick said the rest of the audience is connected to agriculture in some way.

“I would say that farmers are probably 60-80 percent of our audience. The rest of our audience is connected to farming,” he said. “We have a large amount of truckers. We run a lot of big rigs and big machines, and they like that.”