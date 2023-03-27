For domestic well owners in Montana, spring is generally a time when people may think of “treating” their wells, knowing that run-off water may bring in additional unwanted bacteria. However, the general method of running bleach through the system only has a short-term effect and doesn’t address other potential concerns, according to Montana State University (MSU) Extension. A better way to know the quality of domestic well water is to do some testing.

“A shock chlorination treatment in the spring doesn’t last very long and it doesn’t let you know if there are other issues with your water,” said Dr. Adam Sigler, MSU Extension water quality specialist. “There are so many elements that can be present in well water that have no smell or taste, like manganese and arsenic. The only way to know is it test.”

Most Montana residents who live outside of cities or towns get domestic water from a well source. Knowing what is in the well water is important for ensuring the supply is safe for people, including pregnant women and small children.

A program through MSU Extension called “Well Educated” offers testing and assistance options. The website, waterquality.montana.edu, provides a number of resources for residents including a list of testing labs, where to pick up test kits, and guidance on what to test for by county. The p has been in place since 2005, and has since reached over 9,500 participants.

Yellowstone County residents, for example, are advised to test for nitrates and bacteria, along with lead, copper, and arsenic as possible contaminants. Meager County wells should be tested for the same contaminants, but also selenium. The interactive map on the website gives a list for each county in Montana.

In some areas, like Judith Basin and Fergus counties, the rate of nitrate contamination has been found to be greater than 10 parts per million, which is a level that can have negative human health effects. In addition to health concerns, nitrogen lost to groundwater from agricultural soils means lost fertilizer, decreased yields, and economic losses to farmers.

Testing domestic wells shows that if high nitrates are present and if the levels are high enough, that it needs to be treated.

Testing fees range depending on the number of test criteria, Sigler noted, but range from $45-$100.

“The testing itself is important, but the interpretation of the results is even more valuable,” he related.

The MSU site includes a link for a “water quality interpretation tool” where residents can enter their water test results and get further information about the safety of the water in relation to domestic use.

If a treatment system is needed, the Well Educated program also has resources for finding certified professionals and an online worksheet showing options for filter/treatment systems that are available.

“Our primary goal for this program is to help address any human health concerns caused by contaminated well water,” Sigler said. “Since domestic wells are not monitored by a city or an outside entity – it is up to the property owner to be sure the water they are using is safe. This program makes sure the tools to do that are accessible.”