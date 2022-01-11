Western Feed Corral at MAGIE for the first time

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – The three owners of the new Western Feed Corral, Justin Okes, and brothers, Ben and Nate Stoltzfus, understand what cattle – and other livestock and pets – need at all stages of their growth.

Western Feed Corral opened in April 2020, to service cattle producers and others who lost their feed store in Great Falls when Soder’s Fleet Supply closed.

Okes, the former manager of Soder’s, partnered with the Stoltzfus brothers to start the new feed store business in the area.

“There was a need for Purina’s established customers to have a place to buy feed and they were very loyal customers,” Okes said. “We are very appreciative of the customers that followed us here – as well as the new customers we have gained since – and we’re excited about the new venture.”

This will be the first MAGIE for Western Feed Corral, but Okes participated in the MAGIE in the Soder’s booth previously for four years.

“I will be at the MAGIE for my fourth year as an exhibitor, but my first year as one of the owners of the Western Feed Corral,” Okes said. “I am really looking forward to meeting our loyal customers at the MAGIE, many of whom came over to us when Soder’s closed.”

Many farmers and ranchers in the Great Falls area have chosen Western Feed Corral for their livestock feed.

Western Feed Corral is a master dealer for Purina Land O Lakes, and in addition to beef and dairy cattle, the store has the feed for hogs, goats, sheep, horses, poultry, rabbits – along with pets, including cats and dogs – and more.