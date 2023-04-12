There are over 150,000 miles of road in Montana, connecting a state that is larger than the entire country of Germany. With this expanse, it can be challenging for farmers to reach the consumer base they need to sell their products. For western and central Montana, that’s where the Western Montana Growers Cooperative (WMGC) comes in.

Started in 2003, the WMGC began connecting farmers in the Missoula area with both wholesale customers and individual households via a delivery service.

“When we started, we recognized that what was available to farmers, like farmers’ markets, were a great way to reach individual consumers, but they only happen certain days of the week and are seasonal,” said Dave Prather, general manager of WMGC. “We were looking at other models around the country that offered the highest benefit to the growers with an economy of scale.”

From that early research, the co-op has now grown to a delivery network that includes five delivery trucks and customers from Kalispell and Whitefish to Billings, a distance of over 400 miles. Customers along the route include roughly 350 wholesale accounts and 565 Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares.

Member farms, who provide product report on what they have available on a weekly basis, and customers are able to order twice a week. The co-op charges contributing farms a base fee to join, along with a sliding scale fee based on sales. Products are marked up a certain percentage to cover delivery/operating costs, as well as a modest $5 delivery fee to the customer.

Although the food is slightly more expensive than conventional offerings, Prather said customers are getting several benefits.

“The value we propose is freshness,” he said. “Our products are harvested from farm to customer in 48 hours. We are also cost competitive because we are distributing regionally instead of relying on interstate trucking systems.”

While the cooperative has been experiencing success for 20 years, there are still challenges to the enterprise.

“Access to capital is always a little challenging since we are made up of other small businesses,” Prater shared. “It was also hard to find staffing after COVID and fuel costs have also gone up.”

However, the co-op is dedicated to supporting its producers and sees the demand for local product only increasing.

“We do production planning for growers on items we think we could sell and we really see the market for local and regional food growing,” Prather said. “The market is outpacing supply. Right now, we are leaving $1 million on the table every year, so we are actively trying to recruit farmers.”

Farmers who would be best suited to work with the cooperative would ideally be an hour to an hour and a half from Missoula.

For more information, visit wmgcoop.com.