The Western Triangle Agriculture Research Center (WTARC), located outside of Conrad, Mont., in the heart of the Golden Triangle, welcomed Dr. Justin Vetch as their new superintendent. Vetch, who was selected after a national search, has been at his new position since Sept. 1, 2020.
Born in Miles City and raised in Kalispell, Vetch worked varied jobs after high school before deciding he wanted to pursue his dream of receiving a higher education in science. At that particular point in his life, he wasn’t exactly sure what branch of science was his calling, but after attending orientation at Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC), he focused in on microbiology.
“At orientation I met Dr. Ruth Wrightsman who was the head of the microbiology instruction at FVCC and had just received a grant to start a biotechnology program. I immediately signed up for the biotechnology program and was the first student enrolled. That year was a very defining period in my life,” Vetch reflected.
After graduating from FVCC, Vetch took his love of science to Montana State University where he majored in biochemistry. He gained research experience and built a solid foundation in the sciences, but it wasn’t until the last semester of his undergraduate career that he became interested in a totally different kind of science.
“I took a plant biotechnology class under Dr. Mike Giroux, and this was the second defining period in my education where I realized I would like to pursue plant science,” he said.
With a biochemistry base and a love for plant science, Vetch started working at the Northwestern Ag Research Center right after he graduated from MSU. He hoped to gain more experience in plant science so he could eventually apply for grad school.
Vetch’s hard work paid off because his defining mentor, Dr. Giroux, invited him to pursue his master’s degree while studying the genetics of pre-harvest sprouting in small grains. The project grew and before he knew it, Vetch was working on, and eventually receiving, his Ph.D.
Vetch arrived at WTARC highly qualified and ready to hit the ground running. Given its strategic location, WTARC has performed critical crop variety trials, exploring both winter and spring wheat, durum, malt barley and even some oilseed crops over the years. The research done at WTARC is vital to not only the area farmers, but growers across the state and region, as well, and Vetch is eager to help facilitate industry-relevant research.
While at WTARC, Vetch plans to work on several issues that are important to area growers, including acid soil tracking and saline seeping. Alternative cropping systems will also be investigated at WTARC as Vetch wants to explore the feasibility of crops like flax, camelina, quinoa and hemp. Additionally, he hopes to analyze various new technologies, like the use of drones and other UAVs to see how they can be integrated into ag research and general production.
Vetch has a strong interest in pre-harvest sprouting (PHS) and plans to conduct PHS research on both spring and winter wheat, as well as barely. Through further research, he hopes to identify the genetics controlling dormancy at physiological maturity and in after-ripened grain so that an ideal window of dormancy could potentially be created.
“This will help mitigate PHS damage encountered by producers, but it will still allow end users to achieve quick and uniform germination,” he said.
Taking the reins of WTARC in the midst of a pandemic has been challenging, Vetch admits. Staffing shortages and the inability to perform outreach to the extent the WTARC is accustomed to has certainly been perplexing, but Vetch continues to take it all in stride. He is eagerly looking ahead to the spring of 2021 and the chance to interact more with the local community and its growers.
Vetch says being the superintendent at WTARC is basically his dream job as he loves research, applied science and interacting with producers. In short, he is looking forward to all aspects of his relatively new position.