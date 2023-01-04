Why is the diesel/gasoline spread so wide?

A wider than normal price spread between gasoline and diesel has farmers and others taking notice, according to Dave Ripplinger, NDSU bioenergy and bioproducts specialist.

“The good news, especially for agriculture, is the high prices of diesel should be relieved to some extent as spring approaches,” he said.

Ripplinger pointed out that there are significant market differences between gasoline and diesel.

“Diesel fuel primarily is the fuel we use for freight that we use for industry and agriculture. Gasoline is for passenger travel and the demand for gasoline really fell off mid-summer and remains weak – significantly weaker than diesel,” he said.

The high demand for diesel and low demand for gas is really driving the price spread.

There is still high inflation, and energy is one of the major reasons for that.

“We are experiencing pretty good inflation, including in energy food,” he said.

A chart of prices in the Midwest from the EIA shows that in the last few months, the spread between gas and diesel has gotten larger.

“We see that the price spread (diesel and gasoline) has gotten larger and has increased to a level that we haven’t seen in the last 15 years, and actually longer than that,” he said.

Winter is underway, and heating oil, which is essentially a diesel fuel variation, is used for a lot of heating in the Northeast.

“We are in this period of high demand, especially when it’s cold,” Ripplinger said. “Unfortunately, if you guys haven't heard, when the snow stops falling, it's going to get bitterly cold. “

One of the biggest drivers of demand for diesel are events in Europe.

“We have this historic shock to European energy markets with the war in Ukraine and there’s just this high demand for energy imports in Europe for natural gas, crude oil, refined products and the like,” he said.

That is driving up prices everywhere, and especially on the East Coast because they’re often competing for the same Brent oil.

“Another thing that feeds into this, too, is that the East Coast has little refining capacity, so they are really getting squeezed,” he said.

In addition, there are many in Europe bidding up prices for diesel, as well as on the East Coast.

Ripplinger gave a quick review of petroleum refining.

“If you have a distillation column and you put a barrel of crude oil in it, you’ll get a variety of products,” he said. “For the most part, the products that come out are dictated by the characteristics of the oil and the characteristics of the refiner. You can’t shift tremendous amounts of material into diesel, even though that’s the most highly valued at the time.”

While there is some flexibility depending on the refineries outfitted, for the most part, their “hands are more or less tied” in terms of the product that’s coming out. “That is really important because you think that right now everybody wants more diesel, but as you have more diesel, you’re bringing more gasoline to the market, and that also drives the spread,” he said. “You’re increasing that supply of gasoline that has to be sold as at a discount to clear the market, and that is why you’re seeing the significant difference.”

Local markets and local conditions are going to lead to differences in local prices.

“You can see that from different parts of town or driving down the highway where the price from one community or one station to the next is different because of those dynamics,” Ripplinger said.

By the time March and April arrives, there will be a decline in prices.

Ripplinger pointed to the numbers for the New York April USLD NY Harbor futures for ultra-low diesel, which are 30 cents less than current spot prices.

According to Ripplinger, expect seasonal issues to end in the spring, especially demand for European heating oil.

However, there are structural issues that can’t be fixed.

“We don’t see anyone building a refinery in Europe anywhere even though these economics would certainly support something like that,” he said.

There is a significant downturn in freight movements, which Ripplinger finds surprising.

While there should be some relief with diesel prices this spring, prices will still be relatively high, just like a lot of other prices in this current economy.

Ripplinger said the industry is working in its own interests.

“Which is what they’re supposed to be doing. They’re actually required by law to do that,” he said. “They are working no differently or harder than they did prior to these prices going up. It’s just that market conditions have changed, and they are positioning themselves for it.”

Refining is extremely profitable right now, according to Ripplinger.

“It hasn’t always been, and it probably won’t be again in the future, but eventually we’re going to have a lot of stranded assets. When people say ‘those selfish folks are driving this,’ that’s really a poor understanding of economics or at least a poor way to communicate,” he said.

“I do think it makes sense that you should take some time to look at these high prices as always in your own self-interest as a farmer to look for ways that you can reduce costs. You always want to minimize your costs relative to your production,” Ripplinger concluded.