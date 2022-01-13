Wichman Ag Supply sells Vermeer equipment, offers quality customer service

For three generations, the Wichman family has worked hard to provide quality Vermeer agriculture equipment and top-notch customer service to farmers and ranchers. A deep-rooted, generational agriculture family themselves, the Wichmans embarked into the ag supply business in the early 1970s.

“When Vermeer first came out with the round baler, my grandfather, Gene, saw it working and he got one thinking it would really revolutionize haying here in central Montana. After owning one himself, Grandpa wanted to offer the baler to others, so he took on the Vermeer line,” explained Walter Wichman, who is the third generation in the family business.

Walter’s father, Greg, took over the family business, Wichman Ag Supply, in 1991. In 2016, after graduating from MSU-Northern with a Diesel Mechanic degree, Walter joined the business, as well. In addition to the ag supply business, both Greg and Walter operate a ranch and do custom trucking on the side.

Growing up immersed in agriculture, Walter always knew without a doubt that he would follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

“I always really enjoyed the equipment and the cows. I started baling when I was 10 and started working on other people’s equipment by the time I was about 15. So it was always a passion,” he explained.

Wichman Ag Supply operates out of a shop on the Wichman ranch with all of the in-house equipment parked neatly alongside the road, easily visible to passersby. In keeping with the quality customer service, Wichman Ag Supply prides themselves on maintaining an extensive parts inventory.