Wild Horse Seeds adjusts for seed shortage, optimistic for 2023

As the 2022-23 winter snowfall adds up, growers and service providers are feeling optimistic about the state potentially recovering from the drought conditions of the past couple years. Among these is the family-based business Wild Horse Seeds in Havre, Mont. The business will be featured at the upcoming MAGIE show in Great Falls, Mont., on Jan. 18-20 in booth C26.

“Last year, in December, we were only seeing eight inches of snow and this year we already have 30 inches, so that’s really helping to fill the reservoirs and bring things back to normal,” said Renelle Ruhkamp, sales rep for Wild Horse Seeds.

But the moisture is only one of the items that will be needed to rebound from the drought years. Seed supplies are also down.

“We are encouraging our farmers to speak for seed early, as supplies are down from the drought,” she said.

Wild Horse Seeds is a certified seed conditioning plant that cleans a wide variety of seeds from wheat and barley to oats, peas, triticale and grass seeds.

The family-based business is owned by Brad and Janet Ruhkamp and their son, Dustin, and his wife, Renelle. The company, formerly Macintosh Seeds, was purchased by Brad Ruhkamp in 2002. Brad started working at the plant in 1983 and started out cleaning and bagging seeds, eventually working his way up to foreman, then a system manager, and finally, the plant manager.

After eight years of managing, Ruhkamp learned that the family running Macintosh Seeds was ready to move on from the business.

“I realized that I was either going to have to go out on my own or find a new career,” Brad shared on the company website. “I liked what I did, so I got financial backing and bought the company in 2002.”

He changed the name of the plant to “Wild Horse Seeds” to reflect its location along the historical Wild Horse Trail (which was used for bootlegging whiskey between the United States and Canada during Prohibition).

The company contracts with local growers to purchase seed that is cleaned and resold. Buyers can choose from several varieties and special grass mixes can also be made at the plant.

Being in the seed business can be challenging, as the company doesn’t have access to some of the financial tools available to farmers.

“The farmers all have some kind of insurance,” Renelle said. “If we have a bad year, we still have to buy the seed, but it may not sell.”

The last several years have been challenging for Wild Horse Seeds, as farmers have cut back on their purchases due to weather and the cost of inputs.

“Farmers have been in dire straits the last couple of years, not only with the drought, but also with the increased costs of fertilizer and diesel. There is also a decreased availability of seed since not much has grown during the drought,” Renelle said. “We know what farmers really like to do is grow a crop, not an insurance check.”

As 2023 is off to a decent start in terms of snowfall, Renelle said the company is optimistic about the coming year.

“We hope to continue to get more moisture. A lot of farmers planted less winter wheat. We aren’t sure what the conditions are going to be, but we know this spring people need to get stuff into the ground,” she said. “But like they say, ‘it takes moisture to get moisture,’ so we are off to a good start.”

For more information about Wild Horse Seeds, visit wildhorseseeds.com.