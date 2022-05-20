Young Montana cowboy works to keep art of saddle making alive

Loncey Johnson’s saddle shop sits right next to his horse corral, which is fitting because he can look out his window and watch his string of saddle horses as they lull away the hours.

Inside the non-descript log building, which is Johnson’s work space, you will find saddle trees stacked on pegs that line the wall and all of his leather working tools are neatly organized on his work bench. The air smells of leather and in the center of the room, hunched over a chunk of leather, you will find the 32-year-old saddle maker.

Saddle making is an art and those who choose to pursue it as a trade are held in high esteem by working cowboys. It takes time and dedication to master the craft, and although he may be young, Johnson has dedicated his whole life to learning how to build a quality saddle.

Born and raised on a ranch in central Nebraska, Johnson admits he has always had an artistic flare.

“Growing up, I was always drawing. Then if I got bored, I would end up down in the tack room and I would start fixing tack,” Johnson said as he reflected on his start in leather working.

His first leather creation was a set of spur straps, which he made entirely by himself at the age of 15. From that point on, Johnson has worked at honing is leather working skills. To see his work now, it is incredible to think Johnson comes from a self-taught foundation.

After college, Johnson moved back home to his family ranch in North Platte, Neb., where he started doing leatherwork out of an old machine shed he had cleaned out. He made his first saddle, start to finish, at the age of 23. Again, up to this point, Johnson was almost entirely self-directed. He says he had Jeremiah Watt’s saddle making video on hand, but aside from that, he learned how to build saddles by talking to other makers, repairing tack, and honestly, by just sitting down and building saddles.

“I was just picking up what I could, when I could, how I could and from who I could,” he said.

At about this time in his life, a chance encounter introduced Johnson to a horseman named Ricky Quinn. Quinn exclusively rode saddles built by the famed saddle maker, Kent Frecker, who owned and operated Frecker’s Saddlery in Dillon, Mont. Under Quinn’s encouragement, Johnson began pursuing the possibilities of doing an apprenticeship with Frecker.

In 2016, Frecker officially offered Johnson a job. He and his wife, Jessie Jo, packed up their lives in Nebraska and drove north to Montana. It was a leap of faith, but Johnson was dedicated to mastering the art of saddle making.

Johnson worked for Frecker for four years and gained an unmeasurable amount of experience. It was his time working at Frecker’s Saddlery that really excelled his saddle making abilities to the next level.

In the spring of 2020, Johnson took yet another leap and decided to strike out on his own. The decision to become his own boss was driven largely by the fact that Johnson had a desire to spend just as much time in the saddle as a cowboy as he did actually building saddles. Being self-employed would allow for more flexibility in his schedule.

“I see my life as a circle. You need a saddle to ride a horse to help you take care of cattle, which produce hides that you need to build saddles,” he explained.

Johnson’s vast experience with rodeo and cowboying shows through in his craft. He stands steadfast and proud behind any saddle or gear he has ever made, and his guarantee can hold water because Johnson uses his own gear just as hard, if not harder than his clientele. Hours spent on horseback has allowed Johnson to critique his own leatherwork and saddle building skills, so he can say with confidence he knows how to build a saddle that is functional while also being comfortable for the rider, and most importantly, the horse.

“Quality stockmanship and quality horsemanship leads to quality gear,” he stated.

Building saddles is a labor of love. Once a customer decides they want Johnson to build them a saddle, they meet with him at his shop to discuss the details and specifications. He then orders the tree, which can be thought of as the skeleton of the saddle. Once the tree arrives, Johnson gets to work cutting, gluing, shaping, stitching and tooling leather. He estimates it takes him at least 50 hours to build and assemble a saddle.

A meticulous and detail-driven individual, Johnson is starting to build quite a reputation as a maker who is noted for his immaculate tooling. His saddles truly are a work of art, and they have become so sought-after that he is now booked out two years with orders.

“Everyone wants Loncey’s saddles because he cares. Making saddles is not about the money, it is a lifestyle,” Johnson’s wife, Jessie Jo, commented.

A young man with an old soul, Johnson has dedicated his life to keeping the art of saddle making alive. He respects the traditions of the craft while also being open-minded enough to push and adapt his skills so his saddles will work for today’s working cowboy.

Johnson will tell you whole heartedly, his saddle making business is successful due to the help and support of Jessie Jo. She works tirelessly behind the scenes of the business so Johnson can just focus on building saddles. Together the young couple has built a business that they are not only proud of, but one that pays homage to the traditions of the western way of life.

To view Johnson’s work or to inquire about a saddle, please visit lonceyjohnsonsaddles.com.

