It is time for many children to go back to school. The national, state, and local authorities have decided, along with the local school board, how this will be done. There may be various adjustments as to how this will be, even if, or when, masked or not.
Other changes are coming about even in your meal planning and preparation. The meals of summer may not be enough with everything going on.
Different meal types may have to be implemented due to harvesting of fields and garden, school schedules, sport schedules, working from home or home schooling the children. Many times there is not enough time in the day to get things done.
Thirty minute meal recipes may come in handy. One does have to remember to take meat out of the freezer to thaw out ahead of time though. Bless the microwave then!
Recipes for these meals may be found on the Internet with a smart phone. You may want to print some out though so you can easily find them again. They can be put into a binder or notebook. It also helps to make a list along side the recipe as to the major or unusual ingredients needed.
Check and list the ingredients in your pantry or freezer. Do not try too many new recipes at once. Also, ask the family for ideas of what they would like to eat.
If you have a large package of meat such as ground beef or chicken, brown it or cook it all at once. Then measure it out for various dishes or casseroles and freeze.
Raw vegetables such as carrots, celery, peppers or broccoli may be cleaned and cut up ahead of time and refrigerated. Be sure to use them before they spoil.
It may be worth the price to purchase a box of assorted size dishwasher and microwave safe food containers which will nicely stack in the refrigerator. Many of us have assorted plastic storage containers of all sizes from years past. These odds and ends never seem to stack nicely. Lids seem to wander, also!
Some of us are not into using prepared foods such as frozen potatoes, packaged salad mixes, pancake mixes, etc. These do cut down on preparation time. There are various recipes and hints on the computer as to how to make various ones for different products. Be sure to include the what to add for use, how to’s or baking time to the container.
Commercial convenience foods may not have been on your grocery list before. Give them a try. The trade-off is time vs. money.
It goes without saying that making a double casserole and freezing it is a time-saver. Line the dish with enough aluminum wrap to remove the dish when frozen, wrap and label it. Then reuse the pan. Anymore when I make cookies I still make a double recipe of dough. Much of it is baked and the rest of the raw dough is frozen for further baking.
Small amounts of left-overs can be frozen in muffin tins. Saved for a “sometime” meal, you’ll have a mixed left-over assortment. One could cover them, then let everyone choose an unknown container. That is what they get to eat that meal.
This COVID virus has caused many problems in our lives yet it may teach us many valuable things. Most of all, I think, is our family and how we can help others.
Something to think about: “There area two ways to live your life: One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as if everything is a miracle.” - Albert Einstein
OATMEAL COOKIE MASTER MIX
(Makes 13 cups)
4 cups sifted all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons salt
2 cups sugar
1 cup packed brown sugar
2 cups soft shortening
4 cups rolled oats, uncooked
Sift the flour, baking soda and salt together. Mix the sugars and add to flour mixture. Cut in the shortening until the mixture resembles fine crumbs. Blend in the oats. Mix throughly. Store in a covered container at room temperature.
VANILLA DROPS
3 cups Oatmeal Cookie Master Mix
1/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Combine all ingredients. Drop by teaspoon onto a greased cookie sheet.
Bake at 350 F. for 12-15 minutes. May add cut up nuts, raisins or chocolate bits.
CHOCOLATE ROUNDS
2 cups Oatmeal Cookie Master Mix
1/4 cup hot water
2 squares semi-sweet chocolate, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla
Crushed nuts
Mix all the ingredients. Shape into balls 1-inch in diamater; roll in crushed nut meats.
Bake at 375 F.
CONFETTI CHEWS
2 cups Oatmeal Cookie Master Mix
2 teaspoons milk
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
2/3 cup chopped gum drop pieces.
Mix all the ingredients. Drop by teaspoons ful onto a greased cookie sheet.
Bake at 375 F. for 12-15 minutes.
EASY POTATO SOUP
Make left-over mashed potatoes into soup.
Chop onions and celery as needed. Simmer in a little water until tender. Then add left over mashed potatoes, milk, salt and pepper to taste.
Top with parsley or Parmesan cheese. Left-over ham or bacon pieces may also be added.
HOW TO SOFTEN BROWN SUGAR
If the brown sugar in your container is hard, soften it by placing a slice of bread in the container and close the container tightly. The bread will soften the brown sugar.