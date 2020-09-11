Throughout this COVID pandemic there are many situations of food suppliers with various organizations and people helping people.
Throughout the United States people are spearheading programs to help feed people with free food. It is not just for low income seniors, but also during disastrous situations. This food is donated by various businesses and organizations. The Fergus County Council on Aging in Lewistown, Mont., provides many services to seniors who are 50 years of age or older. Recently it again participated in a free food give-away through Family Services of Eastern Montana. The Lewistown branch was established in 2009 with the food drops being a small part of this program. The program is to improve the health of low-income seniors.
Over 28,000 pounds of food was donated by Family Services of Eastern Montana from Billings and received by the Lewistown Council on Aging. In turn, all of it was recently given away to hundreds of people. They came in cars and trucks to be blest by this project.
Two huge trucks from Billings were quickly unloaded upon arrival at the Council on Aging. Pallets and pallets of fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, potatoes, meats, cheese, dairy and other items were unloaded and sorted. Variations of it would be placed in large boxes.
Men and women volunteers were not only from the Council on Aging, but also other organizations and individuals. Police, firemen, veterans and others worked in a well-coordinated way sorting products and placing them in boxes, each totaling between 40 to 50 pounds.
Vehicles were lined up for blocks around the building. When all was ready to be distributed, volunteers directed cars or pickups in a timely manner into the line-up to receive the boxes. One drove up to the distribution area where the requested number of filled boxes were placed into their vehicles. Other than that, no questions were asked, and no monetary donations asked for.
One might see whatever was on top of the filled, open box, but until they got home and unpacked it, there was a surprise about the wide variety of products. Another group from a Community Garden in town also freely gives out the fresh produce they grow to several organizations and the people who come by. The Department of Health Services in Helena recently also did a food drop.
We see and hear about the riots going on in various places, but very few words and actions about the wonderful people and businesses giving of themselves helping others. As we say to the many military active and veterans, “Thank you for your service.” Volunteers in any way during these times are touching many lives and protecting us. Although they do not want thanks, perhaps we should say it. This world would be a better place if more thanks are voiced.
Something to think about: “Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections, once a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in.” - Author Unknown.
CHILI CASSEROLE
1 pound ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1 (15 ounce) can chili beans in chili gravy
1 can stewed tomatoes
Batter:
3/4 cup cornmeal
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 Tablespoon sugar
1/2 cup milk
1 egg, beaten
2 Tablespoons cooking oil
2 teaspoons baking powder
Salt to taste
Saute the meat and onions. Stir in the next 4 ingredients. Simmer 15 minutes in a large skillet. Meanwhile, make a batter of the corn meal ingredients. Pour this batter over the chili and bake at 425 F. for 20 minutes.
FANCY FRANKS
5 frankfurters, divided
1 Tablespoon butter
1/2 cup minced onion
12 cups chopped green pepper
8 ounces dry macaroni
3/4 cup powdered milk
1 cup water
2 (8 ounce) cans tomato sauce, divided
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon basil or thyme
2 cups diced Cheddar cheese, divided
Slice 3 frankfurters diagonally. Saute in butter with onion and pepper. Cook the macaroni in salted, boiling water. Stir the cooked, drained macaroni, milk, water, 1 can tomato sauce, salt and spice, and 1-1/2 cups cheese into the meat. Bake in a covered casserole for 20 minutes at 350 F. Remove the cover. Make a wheel pattern with the remaining franks sliced lengthwise. Top with remaining cheese and tomato sauce. Bake another 10 minutes, uncovered.
VEGETABLE TUNA CASSEROLE
1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup Miracle Whip salad dressing
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
1 (6 ½ ounce) tuna, drained and flaked
1 (16 ounce) can green beans
1 Tablespoon chopped onion
1 (4-6 ounce) package noodles, cooked and drained
Combine the soup, Miracle Whip and Parmesan; blend well. Stir in the tuna, beans, onion and noodles. Pour into a 1-1/2 quart casserole. Bake in a 350 F. oven for 25 to 30 minutes.