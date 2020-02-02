With January behind us, it has already been a time of new life for some livestock, present and to come, with the calving and lambing going on. It is also the beginning of new life in horticulture.
Although decisions must be made in the fall; this is a period of growth for those who commercially produce the plants to sell we not only eat for food, but for decoration and messages. The floral arrangements of fresh flowers or plants brighten our homes; floral arrangements celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or a new baby. They speak to people when used for celebrations such as weddings, death, or other occasions.
The commercial farming in greenhouses requires many conditions. Some seeds and cuttings of vegetables and fruits need to be planted now or even earlier. Other types of plants have a long gestation and growth period. In the spring some customers may want to purchase plants like mature tomatoes in bloom. They need to be planted early also.
Like others who work the fields their crops may be affected by disease, weather, economic conditions, and many other events. Some plants like lilies are scheduled to be in bloom for Easter so they may be forced or flowering held back. If they are blooming too early or late for that market, it is a financial loss. Planting flats and flats of seeds, and repotting, requires constant attention, soil, proper watering, light, humidity, fertilizing, and other conditions which keep these farmers busy.
Seed catalogs have long been in the mail with new varieties, tried and true varieties, or heirloom types.
Many of these new varieties may be found at your local nursery. Box stores may get plants in to also sell, but one has to be careful of these. They may not be taken care of like at the nursery.
People selling them may not be informed of the plant’s care. Also, not all plants sold in my area from a box store were for a Zone 4, which I am in. They may be a 5 or 6 zone. Those plants may grow for a summer but not over-winter. Even some Zone 4 plants may not do well in our environments because of soil, weather or environmental conditions. Read the attached tag!
Many horticulture scientists have been in the business of improving the seeds we plant but we do not usually think of them as being farmers. Although the work environment of a commercial greenhouse, nursery, or flower shop business is not like being in a tractor feeding and caring for animals in the cold and snow, each one is producing high quality food products for people. Each segment of agriculture compliments the other.
Something to think about: “Seeds have the power to preserve species, to enhance cultural as well as genetic diversity, to counter economic monopoly and to check the advance of conformity on all its many fronts.” Michael Pollan
ITALIAN BEEF WITH NOODLES
1 Tablespoon shortening
1 pound ground beef
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/3 cup sliced green peppers
2 cups drained canned tomatoes
1 can of corn, drained
One 10-oz. can tomato soup
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
Ground pepper to taste
3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Heat shortening in a frying pan. Add and lightly brown the ground beef, along with the chopped onion and sliced green peppers. Reduce heat and add tomatoes, corn, and tomato soup. Add spices. Stir to combine and simmer for 20 minutes.
Just before serving add Cheddar cheese. Heat until the cheese melts. Serve with hot buttered noodles.
BAKED WINTER SQUASH
Scrub the squash well. Cut in half lengthwise or into pieces. Remove the seeds and stringy portion. Brush the cut edges with melted butter or margarine. Arrange in a baking pan cut side down. Bake in 400 F. oven for 45 minutes.
Turn the squash pieces cut side up and brush with melted butter. Sprinkle each half with 1 Tablespoon brown sugar and a little salt. Bake 15 minute longer or until squash is tender when pierced with a knife or fork and the sugar is melted. (Try cutting down or eliminating the brown sugar for a more natural taste. Also try different squash varieties.)
WINTER FRUIT CUP
1 (11 ounce) can Mandarin oranges
1 (15 ounce) can grapefruit sections
1 (15 ounce) can crushed or tidbit pineapple
2 bananas, sliced
Combine drained fruits and add bananas. Chill.
About 30 minutes before serving, pour combined fruit juices into an ice cube tray. Freeze until mushy. It freezes quickly but should not be hard.
To serve, spoon the fruits into 6 sherbet glasses and top with the partially frozen fruit juices.
Garnish with a Maraschino cherry. Serve immediately.