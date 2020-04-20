This time of year the urge to get out into our gardens is like buds swelling on a plant. We look forward to receiving seeds or plants ordered from catalogs. Perhaps seeds or plants have been growing in our homes or greenhouses. Local nurseries are checked to see what is being offered this year.
We anticipate when the last frost date will be occurring. Some seeds may even be planted earlier.
When choosing the types of seeds to plant, they may be one of three varieties. Are the seeds heirloom ones? These varieties have been planted for generations. If let go to seed and planted again, the plants will be the same as the parent plants.
Many plants are now hybridized. These are cross-pollinated to increase, or decrease, certain characteristics such as disease resistance, production, etc. If the plants go to seed and they are replanted, the offspring will not repeat the parent plant. Hybrid plants are bred to bring out various characteristics to enhance the plant yet other characteristics maybe bred out, such as the fragrance of some roses. In 2008 to 2012 it took approximately $136 million to develop a species; 26 percent going for regulatory testing and registration. The process takes about 13 years. Many improved varieties of plants are introduced each year.
A fairly new term we are hearing about are GMOs. (genetically modified) Foreign genes are introduced into the seeds that will contain a natural pesticide and other characteristics.
The seed packet has much information on it with planting directions, sun, requirements, etc. Seed tapes may be made. Use a length of toilet paper, measure the distance between plants, such as carrots, mark the space with a pen. With a small paste of flour and water place a drop of paste on the dot and a seed. Let it dry. To plant, lay the tissue on the soil and cover according to package directions. You will have very little thinning later Using this method.
Save newspapers and coffee grounds. Newspaper can be placed on the soil a short distance from the plant stems. Covered lightly with soil for mulch. Coffee grounds placed around plants provide nitrogen, potassium and magnesium to the soil. It also helps to repel snails and slugs and attracts worms which are a great help in the garden. In case one does not want to weed the garden, the worms can be quickly available to go catch fish for dinner!
A garden and compost go together using plant material from the kitchen, garden and yard. The material may be placed in a container, piled and turned, or just bury the plant materials in the garden. Be sure noxious sprays have not been used on the materials.
When gardening, plant a row of flowers here and there to attract pollinating insects. One can also bring flowers into the house for additional enjoyment.
There are some plants that can go to seed, travel and become weeds. A few of them are sunflowers, garlic, dill, and oregano.
There are two organizations that not only teach gardening, but also bring gardening friends together. National Garden Clubs, NGC, is the largest volunteer gardening group in the United States. This volunteer group not only gardens locally, but has outreach programs for civic and environmental disaster relief replantings plus many various gardening aspects. In parks, one may see Blue Star Memorials in remembrance of military veterans. Penny Pines helps reforest areas burnt over, etc. Scholarships are available to agricultural college students from local, state and the national garden clubs. This not-for-profit educational organization is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo.
The Master Gardener Program now consists of three levels. The first is mostly basic gardening information, planting trees, ornamentals, and pruning. After each level, tests are taken and volunteer hours donated. For level 1 in Montana, it is 20 hours.
Level two include soil, insects, diseases, herbaceous, propagation, pesticides. Thirty hours of donated time is asked.
For the third level, one must be a certified Level 2 Master Gardener. There will be 20 hours of training in Bozeman, studying plant diagnosis, ID of insects, diseases and weeds. Contact your local Extension Agent for further details. The volunteer hours go by quickly.
I belong to both organizations and have made many gardening friends all over the state.
Something to think about: “In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: It goes on.” Robert Frost
SPRING GREENS
1/4 cup minced red onion
2 Tablespoons raspberry vinegar
2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 Tablespoons water
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
8 cups baby spring greens (leaf, oakleaf, radicchio, spinach)
1/4 cup sliced toasted almonds
Combine onion, vinegar, oil and water in small bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Toss greens with enough dressing to coat. Sprinkle top with toasted almonds when serving.
STRAWBERRY SWEET/SOUR SALAD
Salad:
1 bunch red lettuce, torn
1/2 pound bacon, fried and broken up
1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
1 pint strawberries, quartered
Dressing:
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup milk
1/3 cup sugar
2 Tablespoons white wine vinegar
1 Tablespoon poppy seeds
Combine dressing ingredients and refrigerate for several hours. Toss salad with dressing just before serving.
SPINACH-FETA QUICHE
9” unbaked pie shell
2 cups chopped spinach, cooked
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
1/2 cup feta cheese
4 eggs
1 cup cream
Bake the unfilled pie shell at 350 F. until the dough barely starts to color. Drain spinach completely. Combine spinach, nutmeg, parsley, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Arrange in the bottom of the pie shell. Crumble the cheese over the spinach mixture. Beat the eggs lightly with the cream and pour over the spinach and cheese. Bake at 350 F. for 30 minutes or until the custard is set.