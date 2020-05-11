What would food taste like without the flavoring of herbs? What served as medicines for centuries? What would over 100 of the pharmaceuticals that are developed today be without herbs?
Herbs have played an important role in our lives, but are easy to grow. They do not have to be planted in beautiful herb gardens, but are just as at home in a pot or container by the backdoor. Herbs just need some sun, or semi-shade, good soil, and water.
They may be annuals like basil, a perennial like sage, or aggressive spreading plants such as mints or horseradish. Plants have been and still are used for home remedies, medicines, in food, flavorings, dyes, perfume, cosmetics, potpourris and decor.
The plants concentrate their essential oils during the night and releases it during the day. They are best picked during the morning. As heat dissipates the flavor, it is best to add them toward the end of cooking time. For people on a salt-free diet, herbs and spices may add flavor to foods.
Herb seeds may be purchased if many plants are wanted and just planted in the garden according to directions. They may also be started inside the house or greenhouse, or you may purchase plants.
When purchasing plants look at them carefully regardless if they are vegetables, herbs, or flowers. Is the leaf color true or do the leaves look yellow? Are the leaves wilted looking? Are there many roots coming out of the bottom of the container? If so, the plant has out-grown its container. Look for new growth on the plant. Pick up the plant by the container and check for insects under the leaves. Leave those! If an herb, brush your hand over the leaves and smell your hand. After taking the plants home, set them outside in a shady to sunny area for a week or so and water them. They need to adjust from the warm greenhouse environment into the outside weather.
When planting, dig the hole a little wider and deeper than the root ball and add water to it. To release the plant from the container, do not lift the plant by its stem – if it breaks, the plant may not grow. A broken leaf will regrow. Turn the plant upside down in your hand and tap the bottom and sides of the container. The sides of the container may be gently squeezed to loosen the soil. Check the roots and gently pull apart if they have filled the container so they will expand. I use the plastic tag to slice on each side of the plant. Set the plant in the wet hole and cover the roots with soil. For plants like basil, remove the center stem. The plant will send out side shoots. This also works with tomato plants. To increase the number of basil and mint plants, remove the side shoots and place the stems in water. When they have rooted, plant in a container or the garden.
Below is a brief list of herbs to plant either in the garden or in a container by the house. Any of these may be used in various recipes.
• Basil: Ocimum basilicum. Annual. Has a spicy fragrance. Freeze stems and leaves.
• Chives: Allium schoenoprasum. Perennial. Mild onion flavor. Use leaves and flowers. Garlic chives have a mild garlic taste.
• Cilantro: Leaves known as cilantro; seeds known as coriander. Also called:
• Coriander: Coriandrum sativum. Indian, Moroccan and Thai dishes
• Dill: Anethum graveolens. Annual. Use leaves and seeds. Let flowers go to seed for reseeding, but many may germinate the next spring.
• Garlic: Allium saivum. Plant in fall. Produces cloves in summer. Remove flower heads. Use leaves.
• Horseradish: Armoracia rusticana. Perennial. Large green leaves. Use roots. Sharp taste. Readily spreads. Isolate it.
• Lavendar: Lavandula angustifolia. Perennial. Use in drinks, baked goods.
• Lemon Balm: Melissa officinalis. Perennial. Will spread. Lemon flavor.
• Marjoram: Origanum majorana. Tender perennial. Subtle flavor.
• Mint: Mentha. Perennial. Various types. Excellent insect repellent. Medicines. Roots will spread. Sink a bottomless pot in soil to contain roots. Add soil and plants.
• Oregano: Origanum vulgare. Perennial. Sharp flavor.
• Parsley: Petroselinu crispum, ruffled leaf. Petroselinum neopolitanum is flat leaf and more flavorful.
• Rosemary: Rosmarinus officinalis. Tender perennial. Can use as a houseplant.
• Sage: Salvia officinalis. Perennial. Strongly aromatic.
As we cook our meals, we may not think twice about the flavorings the recipe asks for, but without it the dish may be bland. Herbs, fresh or dried, add flavor.
Something to think about in today’s situation: “We are like the Herb which flourish most when trampled upon.” Walter Scott
THYME RICE
1 cup uncooked rice
2 Tablespoons butter
2 cups chicken broth or consomme
1 teaspoon dried thyme
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Brown the rice in melted butter until golden. Combine rest of the ingredients with the rice. Pour into a greased casserole and cover tightly. Bake in a 375 F. oven for 30 minutes. Do not remove cover until ready to serve.
HERBED CHICKEN
1 chicken, cut into pieces
Flour to coat, amount depends on size of chicken
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon dried sweet basil
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/3 cup sherry wine
4 Tablespoons butter
Mix the flour with the salt, and herbs. Place chicken pieces in a bag and shake to cover. Place in a casserole with the wine and spread the butter over the chicken. Bake in a 350 F. oven for one hour, basting chicken with juices. If the chicken is not brown, turn the oven up to 400 F. for 15 minutes.
DRESSING FOR SPINACH OR LETTUCE SALAD
1/2 cup salad oil
1/4 cup red or white wine vinegar
1-1/2 teaspoon sugar
2 teaspoons dry mustard
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 Tablespoon chopped fresh chives
1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
1 Tablespoon grated onion
Freshly ground or cracked pepper
1 ice cube
Combine all ingredient in a jar and shake well to blend. Use on mixed greens with hard boiled eggs, bacon, and sliced fresh mushrooms.