For many of us we have no problem going to the grocery store, purchasing food and putting it on the table. Recently though a few other options made me curious about various food programs for adults and children.
Once in a while I see several men knocking on doors and saying a cherry hello to some of the residents who also live in the condominium building that I do. The men are carrying several boxes which are left behind. These boxes contain Meals on Wheels dinners.
The Meals on Wheels program originated in the United Kingdom in 1947 by an Organization of Women’s Volunteer Service for Civil Defense (WVSCD). During World War II, Nazi Germany air bombing raids of London and other British cities became known as the Blitz. More than 43,000 people were killed. The bombings did end up being a failure for the Luftwaffe.
Many people in England had no homes, very little or no food, nor little means of cooking it. The WVSCD helped alleviate this necessity.
The first city in the United States to establish a Meals on Wheels program was Philadelphia, Pa. in January of 1954. The Monday through Friday program offers hot, nutritional meals to seniors. Drivers volunteer their time and car to deliver the meals from a central kitchen to those who need the service because of health reasons, being home bound, or other special needs. For many, the meal might be the only food they have that day or the only person they see.
Meals on Wheels helps people stay in their homes maintaining their independence. If a person is able, they pay for the meal. If not, there is a reduced price. The program also exists in many other countries.
As a substitute teacher, at times I monitor school breakfasts and lunch for children. I see what is served for the meals for the children. It has been very interesting! We do not want to think about any child going hungry. Yet statistic studies show 1 in 7 children do not have enough food to eat. This affects the way they live, attend school, and other activities. There are four programs through the public school system which provide meals to children who can pay for them, or for those whose parents cannot afford to do so. If the family is qualified, free or reduced price meals with milk are available.
These programs are the School Breakfast Program, the National School Lunch Program and a Summer Food Service program. As some children unfortunately do not get enough food to eat over the weekend, Back Packs for Kids was established over 20 years ago. These packs contain easy to fix food for low-income students every Friday when other resource are not available.
The program may fill the needs of children as young as 3 years old through high school, and also children with disabilities or special needs. Volunteers combine various nutritional, easy to fix, non perishable foods in packages that are placed into a child’s backpack. During the summer a Summer Food Service Program provides a free breakfast and or lunch to children and teens in low-income areas.
For many of us we may not think about these programs. Over 13 million children from low-income families come to school hungry. When a child is always hungry, it affects the child physically with motor skills and behavior problems. The child may be tired, lethargic, moody, thin for his height or underweight. Learning disabilities, or other cognitive impairments may occur plus trouble focusing in school.
The programs listed above are only a few offered under the USDA’s Child and Adult Care Food Program, was first signed by President Harry S. Truman in 1946. The programs are offered to public and non-profit private schools and residential child care institutions.
Hunger and starvation of children and adults is not just a problem in the United States, but throughout the world.
Something to think about: “Hunger is not an issue of charity. It is an issue of justice.” Jacques Diouf
SCALLOPED NOODLES WITH CHICKEN
3 cups cooked noodles
3 cups cooked cut-up chunky chicken
1 small can sliced mushrooms
1 cup hot chicken broth
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
2 Tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 cup buttered bread crumbs
Spoon half of the cooked noodles into a buttered baking dish. Add half of the chicken and half of the mushrooms. Repeat the layers. Mix the salt, pepper, and butter into the hot broth. Pour over the contents of the ingredients in the baking dish. Cover and bake for 350 F. for 15 minutes.
Uncover and top with bread crumbs and bake 10 minutes longer.
SPICED BEETS
3 Tablespoons butter
1 medium size onion, sliced and separated into rings
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
3 Tablespoons lemon juice
1/4 cup sweet orange marmalade
1 (16 ounce) can sliced beets, drained
Melt the butter in a medium size pan. Add the onion rings and saute 5 minutes. Do not over cook. Stir in remaining ingredients, adding the beets last. Cover and simmer 5 minutes.
PEANUT BUTTER BARS
1/2 cup butter
1/3 cup chunky peanut butter
1 beaten egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup regular oatmeal
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
Frosting:
1/4 cup soft butter
1 cup powdered sugar
1/2 cup chunky peanut butter
2 Tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a mixer, mix the butter, peanut butter, egg and vanilla. Mix to combine. Combine the flour, oats, sugars, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Add to the peanut butter mixture and mix thoroughly. Press firmly into a lightly greased 9-inch square pan. Bake at 350 F. for 25 minutes. (The center will be slightly soft.) Cool completely. Top with peanut butter frosting.
For frosting, beat until creamy the butter, powdered sugar, peanut butter, milk and vanilla. Spread over bars.