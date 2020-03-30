Garbanzo beans, or chick peas have been popular in hummus, but may also be used in many other dishes such as salads, soups, stews, meats and casseroles. Garbanzo flour may also be used in a wide variety of breads and desserts.
Garbanzo beans are an annual legume which grows about 18” high and are found in the pulse family. Depending on the variety, their color may be cream, black, green or red. They are high in protein and fiber, low in fat, full of various vitamins and antioxidants. The beans are the most widely consumed pulse in the world. They were cultivated 7500 years ago in the Middle East and Mediterranean areas. For this article I will call them garbanzo beans.
There are two ways to cook fresh dried garbanzo beans in the Insta Pot. Before beginning either way, check the dried beans for any debris and remove it. Rinse the beans to be cooked in cold water. When using either way, add 1 teaspoon of salt to the soaking or cooking water plus adding 1/16 teaspoon of baking soda to the cooking water to help prevent intestinal gas.
A basic way is to soak 1 cup of dried beans in 4 cups of cool water overnight before cooking. The beans will have a softer taste, be plumper, plus cook faster than cooking them dry. To cook the soaked beans place in the cooker’s container and seal according to manufacture’s directions. Cook on High Pressure for 12 minutes and let the pressure naturally release for 20 minutes, then release the remaining pressure. The minutes may have to be adjusted for your use. Adding onion or other flavorings will add to the flavor of the beans.
The second way is to cook the dried beans without the previous water soak. It will take them longer to cook, and the beans will have a slightly more crunchy texture. Rinse the beans before cooking. The cooking times do vary though. Place the garbanzo beans in the Insta Pot container, plus 4 cups of water or unsalted chicken broth. Follow the manufacture’s directions for sealing the pot. Cook the unsoaked beans on High Pressure for 35 to 42 minutes, or longer to improve tenderness. When time is up let the pressure naturally release.
Garbanzo beans may also be sprouted which adds to their nutritional value. Begin with “X” amount of the fresh dried beans you would like to sprout. Check for and remove any debris. Rinse the beans in water. Drain. Soak them overnight in water. Drain. One may either use a mason jar covered with a piece of cheese cloth secured with a rubber band, or spread the beans out onto a tray. If using a jar, place the beans it and cover the jar opening. When using a tray cover the beans with a light kitchen towel. Rinse the beans in cool water every 12 hours and return to the glass container or tray.
One should see a white sprout emerging out of the beans within 12 to 48 hours and grow to 1/4 to 1/2” long. After sprouting rinse the beans and place in a paper towel and sealed plastic bag and refrigerate. They should be good up to five days. If the sprouts are exposed to sunlight, they may turn yellow or green. When the sprouts become dark, slimy or mushy discard them.
The sprouted beans may also be planted 1-1/2” to 2” deep in sunny prepared garden soil. The plants will grow 18” high and produce one to two beans per pod.
A can of rinsed garbanzo beans may be added to salads, soups or casseroles and substituted for peas.
Something to think about: “The first day of spring is one thing, and the first spring day is another. The difference between them is sometimes as great as a month.” Henry Van Dyke
BEAN SALAD
2 cans green beans
1 can garbanzo beans
1 can kidney beans
1 small can mushrooms
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium green pepper, chopped
Dressing:
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup cider vinegar
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon dry mustard
3 Tablespoons parsley
2 Tablespoons seasoning salt
Drain all beans and mushrooms. Rinse in water. Place in a bowl. Chop the onion and green pepper. Mix all together.
For dressing, mix all ingredients and pour over the bean mixture. Marinate overnight.
THREE BEAN HOT DISH
1/4 pound bacon
1 pound ground beef
1 onion, chopped
1 can kidney beans
1 can garbanzo beans
1 can B&M baked beans
1 cup ketchup
1 cup brown sugar
4 teaspoons vinegar
2 teaspoons mustard
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon Worcestershire
Cut the bacon into pieces. Brown with the ground beef and onion. Drain grease. Drain the liquid from the beans and mix with the rest of the ingredients. Bake in the oven 1-1/2 hours at 350 F.
GARBANZO BEAN APPETIZER
1 can garbanzo beans, drained
1 small onion, chopped
1/4 cup olive oil
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
2 Tablespoons lemon juice
Rinse the drained beans in cool water. Drain. Lightly mash. Combine the onion, olive oil, salt, Tabasco sauce, and lemon juice. Add the beans to the marinade and chill at least 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve with crackers.