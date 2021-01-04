Hmmm. Up for some ant eggs and pupae, anyone?

Again it is time to explore a food item of other countries as some of their foods and ingredients are different than that of the majority of people in the United States.
Adventurous cooks have always been willing to try and combine various ingredients in their foods. Some items may continue to be a typical ingredient. Various ones may be found in nature, commercially grown, or manufactured.
Among these items, the people of Southeast Asia, the Philippines, and other areas, have found the red Weaver ant eggs and pupae are delicious in some of their dishes.
The nests of the Weaver ant are woven in the leaves of the mango, coconut palm and other trees. The nests can be quite large. There may also be multiple nests in the tree.
The ants feed on the leaves of the trees. In April through May the larvae and pupae of the ants are quite abundant. The eggs are an ivory white in color and look like a small white bean. The pupae eat the mango leaves and become fatty and sweet.
As the large nests are high in the trees, foragers use a very long bamboo pole with a large sack secured on the end. A pole is impaled into the bottom of the nest tearing open the bottom. The eggs, pupae, and ants fall into the bag. The bag is then emptied into a container of water with the eggs falling to the bottom of the container. Ants in the mixture are destroyed. As the bite of these ants can be quite painful, the foragers take steps not to be bitten by the maddened ants.
The eggs, pupae and ants maybe cooked, canned, or eaten raw. The eggs have a soggy, puffed rice texture. They have a small crunch when eaten, are high in protein with a slight taste of lime. The taste may also be compared to white sweet corn. Because of this taste, cooks may use the them instead of a lemon or vinegar ingredient.
They are used as topping on salads, egg dishes, vegetables, or stir fries. The eggs may also be commercially canned.
Ant eggs and pupae are also quite popular in Central Mexico and surrounding country. However, this species, (Liometopum) of ants build their nests underground. They are also very aggressive with a venomous and powerful bite. The ants burrows are built under the roots of the root systems of the maguey an agave plants which grow in Mexico. Digging for the eggs and pupae can be quite a challenge. They have the same characteristics of the Weaver ants.
The eggs are also about the size of a small white bean with about the same flavor. These may be harvested about four times a year and the nests may last several decades.
The ant eggs may also be fried with spices, added to tacos, egg dishes or eaten alone.
Something to think about: “Ants are the dominant insects of the world, and they’ve had a great impact on habitats almost all over the land surface of the world for more than 50 million years.” E.O. Wilson
ESCAMOL
2 cups escamoles (ant eggs)
2 Serrano peppers
2 garlic cloves
1/4 cup water
1/2 onion
2 Epazotoe sprigs
1/2 stick butter
1/2 teaspoon salt
Rinse the escamoles in clear water in a strainer. If using the canned ones, no need to rinse.
In a frying pan over medium heat, place 2 Serrano peppers, 2 garlic cloves. (If you want a milder salsa, remove the seeds and veins of the chilies.) Roast the garlic about one minute and the chilies for three minutes. Stir often. Transfer to a blender. Add the water. Blend and reserve.
Finely chop the onion and Epazote sprigs. Reserve. Melt butter in a frying pan. Add the onions and sprigs and fry for one minute. Add the escamoles and fry about two minutes until the escamoles acquire a white color. Stir occasionally. Add the rest of the ingredients to the frying pan, plus the salt. Cook the escamole salsa for about four minutes until it thickens. Can add to tacos.
SPICY RAW ANT EGG SALAD
1/2 cup clean ant eggs
1 Tablespoon fish sauce
1 Tablespoon roasted rice
1 Tablespoon onion, chopped
1/2 Tablespoon lime juice
2 teaspoons chopped coriander
2 teaspoons ground pepper
7 to 10 mint leaves
Combine all and cook for seven minutes. Serve with fresh vegetables.
STEAMED ANT EGGS
Place whatever amount of ant eggs one wants steamed on a banana leaf. Add a little salt and fold the leaf together. Place in the top of a steamer pot containing water and steam for 10 minutes. Open and enjoy!