Hmmm. Up for some ant eggs and pupae, anyone?

Again it is time to explore a food item of other countries as some of their foods and ingredients are different than that of the majority of people in the United States.

Adventurous cooks have always been willing to try and combine various ingredients in their foods. Some items may continue to be a typical ingredient. Various ones may be found in nature, commercially grown, or manufactured.

Among these items, the people of Southeast Asia, the Philippines, and other areas, have found the red Weaver ant eggs and pupae are delicious in some of their dishes.

The nests of the Weaver ant are woven in the leaves of the mango, coconut palm and other trees. The nests can be quite large. There may also be multiple nests in the tree.

The ants feed on the leaves of the trees. In April through May the larvae and pupae of the ants are quite abundant. The eggs are an ivory white in color and look like a small white bean. The pupae eat the mango leaves and become fatty and sweet.

As the large nests are high in the trees, foragers use a very long bamboo pole with a large sack secured on the end. A pole is impaled into the bottom of the nest tearing open the bottom. The eggs, pupae, and ants fall into the bag. The bag is then emptied into a container of water with the eggs falling to the bottom of the container. Ants in the mixture are destroyed. As the bite of these ants can be quite painful, the foragers take steps not to be bitten by the maddened ants.

The eggs, pupae and ants maybe cooked, canned, or eaten raw. The eggs have a soggy, puffed rice texture. They have a small crunch when eaten, are high in protein with a slight taste of lime. The taste may also be compared to white sweet corn. Because of this taste, cooks may use the them instead of a lemon or vinegar ingredient.