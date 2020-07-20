The garden you excitedly planted last spring may be producing more vegetables than you can keep up with. What does one do with it, other than give it away?
Canning this produce may come to mind as the electric pressure cooker pots are so popular now. The manual says it can be done. The USDA does not recommend it. The heat will not be hot enough to properly process the food. Contact your local county Family and Consumer Extension agent for further information.
The other option, which is cheaper and easier, is to freeze or store the produce. There are various types of freezers depending on the space available. Each type – upright, chest, refrigerator-combo – has their own advantages and disadvantages.
First I would suggest purchasing a good how-to book on freezing foods. I know there is much information on the Internet, but a book is easier to reference to time and time again. Also, the information in it is accurate. Some methods have changed. Your county Extension Family and Consumer agent also has free guides available through the State University. They may be obtained online or at their offices.
Freezing equipment needed is quite simple. A large pot for blanching, a strainer, jar filler, spoon, plastic freezing containers or freezer bags. These must be air tight and able to hold liquids if necessary. The containers, or bags, come in various sizes.
When filling bags or containers leave 1/4” space at the top of the container before closing. On a personal note, at times I would close the bag almost to the end, insert a straw and suck the air out as I finish closing it. The bag will adhere to the food. Or try to make the bag as flat as you can for easier stacking in the freezer. Be sure to date and label every package. An inventory list is very useful!
Plastic wrap to wrap meats helps to prevent freezer burn. It helps to keep air out of it before placing them into a freezer bag or wrapping the package with freezer paper. For easier removal, place a double piece of freezer paper between steaks or chops so the whole package does not have to be thawed out.
Some fruit or berries or vegetables, like peas or broccoli, may be frozen on trays then placed in bags for loose servings. All vegetables need to be blanched. except rhubarb, peppers, onions or herbs.
These just need to be cleaned and frozen.
Blanching is placing prepared size vegetables in boiling water for a few minutes then placing it in cold water to cool. This time varies with the vegetable. Blanching destroys enzymes, bacteria, yeast or mold that may be on the product. It also helps to retain product colors.
Light colored fruits such as peaches, apples or pears may darken when exposed to air because of enzymes in the fruits reacting to air. Also cutting the various fruits with a stainless steel or plastic knife helps prevent this. Place the fruits according to directions in a product like Fruit Fresh. This contains Vitamin C. The product may be found with the canning and freezing supplies in the store. Some fruit juices such as pineapple, citrus, cranberry or grape juice will also help. But they may also add flavor to the fruit. The fruits may also be frozen whole, sliced, chunked or liquefied.
Onions and potatoes may be stored in a cool dark environment. Carrots placed in plastic bags with holes in them and stored in the refrigerator will keep crisp for many months.
So many foods may be frozen. Not only in the raw state but also prepared in every way imaginable, cooked or baked.
Something to think about: "Make your refrigerator or freezer like a treasure chest.” - Lidia Bastionich
CHICKEN POT PIE
1 (10 ounce) bag mixed frozen vegetables
1/3 cup butter
1/3 cup flour
1/3 cup chopped onion
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1-3/4 cups chicken broth
2/3 cups milk
2-1/2 to 3 cups cooked, cut-up chicken
1 pie shell and top
Rinse the frozen vegetables in cold water to separate; drain and set aside. Heat the butter in a 2 quart saucepan over medium heat until melted. Stir in the flour, onion, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture is boiling. Boil and stir for 1 minute. Add chicken broth and milk and cook until thickened. Stir in cooked chicken and vegetables. Prepare the pie shell and add the filling. Cover with the second pie crust. Cut slits in the top crust. Bake on a foil lined cookie sheet at 425 F. for 35 minutes, or until hot.
ORANGE DAIRY SALAD
1 cup boiling water
1 small package orange gelatin
2 cups miniature marshmallows
1 small can frozen orange juice
1/2 cup sugar
1 small package cream cheese
1 small can crushed pineapple, drained
1 cup cottage cheese
2 bananas, mashed
1 small can mandarin orange sections, drained
1 small carton whipped topping
Pour boiling water over the gelatin; add the marshmallows and stir until gelatin is dissolved. Thaw orange juice and stir in sugar. Add to the gelatin mixture. Cream the cheese; add the crushed pineapple. Add to the gelatin mixture. Add the cottage cheese, bananas, and orange sections; stir until well mixed. Fold in the whipped topping. Pour into a large container. Refrigerate at least 3 hours. Note: This freezes well.
FROZEN MOCHA CHEESECAKE
1-1/4 cups chocolate wafer crumbs
1/4 cups sugar
1/4 cup melted butter
8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
2/3 cup chocolate flavored syrup
2 Tablespoons dry instant coffee
1 teaspoon hot water
2 cups whipped cream topping
For the crust combine the crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Place in a buttered 9” spring form pan or a 13x9” baking dish. Pat the crumbs firmly on the bottom and up the sides. Chill.
In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese until fluffy. Add the milk and chocolate syrup. Dissolve the coffee in hot water; add to the cream cheese mixture. Mix well. Fold in the whipped cream. Pour into the prepared pie crust. Cover with aluminum foil and freeze 6 to 12 hours until firm.