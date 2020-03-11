I recently came across an interesting article in the SCHOLASTIC magazine, a periodical for school children. The article was a reprint of the New York Times article titled: “Is Your Half- Eaten Lunch Harming the Planet?”
As a substitute school teacher monitoring school breakfasts and lunches at times I see quite a bit of uneaten food thrown out by the children. Researchers estimate a $5 million a day food waste in school breakfasts and lunches.
Breakfasts and lunch foods do sometimes expose various foods to children, but many will not try them. I have seen some youngsters pick up their tray of food, go over to the garbage can and dump the whole thing. Adult monitors cannot encourage the children to eat. Some schools though do have alternate menus for children and young people.
Nancy Dening of Oakland, Calif., has established a food share table in her school district. If a person does not want to eat the fruit or unopened food, it is placed in separate containers and may be taken by someone else or reused the next day. Other school districts have followed.
The article and my research goes on to say the environmental group of Natural Resource Defense Council estimates 40 percent of the food produced in the United States each year is thrown out. This includes foods such as fruits and vegetables that are not picture perfect or produce that may be slightly bruised. An example I have experienced are oranges. Ripe orange skins may be orange color with some green color on them. Unless they are dyed a uniform orange color, people are not interested in purchasing them. Also some fields of produce may not be harvested if contract quotas are filled.
It is estimated a family of four may dispose of foods worth $1,365 to $2,225 a year. It is not only the cost of the food at the store that is involved, but also the production costs from soil and preparation, to seed, water, harvest, selling and buying the harvest, making the product, which also includes the price of the packaging, marketing, transportation, shelving and selling that particular food. Whatever food or produce coming into the store which is thrown out must be paid for by the store who also passes the charges onto the customer.
For some customers it is thought the message on some foods means the food is not good to eat any more after a date listed on the product and must be disposed of. That is not true. Sell by dates are determined by the manufacturers and is for the seller. If one purchases meat for example with a close sell date, it can be frozen for further use.
The dates of Best By Used By means the manufacturers feel that food is best used by that date. The food does not automatically become bad on that date.
A Harvard study found 90 percent of Americans throw this labeled date product out because of not understanding the meaning. However, the food is good for a long time after that date if properly stored. One can notice if a food has gone bad by sight, smell or color discoloration. There are 398,000 tons of food wasted like this every year.
U.S. families spend 5.6 percent of their disposable income on food consumed at home. When estimating your cost, do not include the price of cleaning and personal products, etc., when looking at your receipt. It is estimated 25 percent of groceries are thrown out each year.
There is also much food wasted by patrons in restaurants and eating establishments who do not clean their plates.
Landfills can contain more rotting food than trash emitting Methane gas. This gas is estimated to be 25 times more powerful in trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide produced by burning fossil fuels.
Some suggestions for cleaning your plate is to serve your dinner on smaller plates, especially with children. Recycle left-overs; add fruits to quick breads; store jams and sauce up-side down; wrap cheese in vinegar soaked cheesecloth; wrap fresh celery in aluminum foil; save vegetable ends, skins, and bones in a plastic bag for soup stock; place fresh leftover herbs in containers of oil for flavored oil; only buy bulk food if it can be used; keep your refrigerator organized, and store food properly.
Something to think about: “It is better to look ahead and prepare than to look back and regret.” AU