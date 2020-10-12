The brilliant red, yellow and orange colors of fall adorn the landscape now. As we begin to spend more time in our homes due to an earlier darkness in the evening, one might like to decorate to bring lightness and color into our homes. During the summer it is done with flowers. In the fall it is pumpkins and gourds.
Pumpkins are not just for pie or other recipes, but they are fun to use to decorate with.
The bright color of orange in leaves and pumpkins really stands out. Many pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn and other natural products are seen in stores.
There are two different varieties of pumpkins available. Larger ones are for carving while the smaller ones are called pie pumpkins. Pie pumpkins are meatier, have a dryer flesh and are sweeter. Carving pumpkin have a thinner rind, is stringier than the pie ones and are not as sweet. Because of more moisture in the flesh, carving pumpkins are not good for baking.
Pumpkins are not just for Halloween, but are also symbols of fall. Even people who feel they have no decorating skill can put together simple designs when using a pumpkin. When I do one, I put the pumpkin on a plate or other surface to keep from damaging the furniture underneath.
One pumpkin surrounded by some colorful fallen leaves picked up outside will make a bright spot on the table. Small pumpkins, or gourds, may be placed onto candlesticks. Use an odd number for better eye appeal.
Colorful leafy tree branches or shrubs can be a bright spot in a vase. Setting the items on a coordinating napkin, place mat, or burlap ties the arrangement together. Filling several jars or a basket with acorns or other nuts can show the shapes of these items. Combining a pumpkin with unshelled nuts and fall leaves is an easy display to put together. Edge the pumpkin with fall leaves and sprinkle some nuts here and there.
If you had cut some wheat stems before the crop was harvested, they can be combined with pumpkins or a pumpkin set on a circle of stemmed wheat.
Pumpkins may be hollowed out by removing the top. A glass or container of water may be inserted to hold a bouquet of flowers.
Succulent plants and a pumpkin make beautiful arrangements. One needs a pumpkin, green moss from the craft store, hot glue gun, glue sticks and an odd number of different shaped succulents cut to a 1.4” root stem.
Do not cut the pumpkin but remove the stem. Doing a section at a time, add hot glue to an area on top of the pumpkin. Cover the glued area with the moss and repeat until the top is covered.
Begin with the largest succulent, say a hen and chick, add glue to the stem and insert it into the moss. Continue to add the glued plants into the moss. A small pumpkin may need 1 to 2 medium-size succulents plus 2 to 3 other plants to fill in. A large pumpkin will take more plants.
The planted succulents in the moss should last at least 2 to 3 months. If the plants are wilting, lightly spray them with water. When the pumpkin begins to get soft, remove the plants and re-pot them in soil. Some plants may also have produced roots.
More elaborate fall arrangements may be made on fireplace mantles and hearths, outside porches or steps, entry doors and dining room tables. Small ones may be just as charming.
Something to think about: “Halloween is a fun time, so here are three fun things to do with a pumpkin, especially if you have children or grandchildren.” - Marie
GLITTERED PUMPKIN
1 small or medium-size pumpkin, gently washed and dried
Colored glitter
White school glue
Spoon
Small paintbrush
Piece of newspaper and a piece of white paper
Bowl for glitter
Lay the white paper over the newspaper to catch glitter.
Place the glitter in the bowl. Using the paintbrush paint glue to the stem and add glitter brushing what falls off the pumpkin shoulders. Again using the paintbrush, brush the glue over the pumpkin areas you want to add glitter to. Using the spoon add the glitter to those areas. As the glue may dry quickly, do not try to glue large areas at a time. When that area is dry, shake the pumpkin lightly to remove glitter that did not adhere. Continue to glue and glitter the pumpkin as desired, either all over, or in a design. Fold the white paper into a cone to return excess glitter to the container.
PUMPKIN SLIME
1 small baking pumpkin
1/4 cup liquid starch (in laundry area of grocery store)
1/2 cup clear PVA washable school glue
1/2 cup water
Measuring spoon
Measuring cup
Knife
Cut around the top of the pumpkin. Remove lid. Scrape off strings, etc. on lid and scrape the inside of the pumpkin, releasing strings and seeds. Do not remove. Mix 1/2 cup room temperature water with 1/2 cup clear school glue in a bowl. Measure 1/4 cup liquid starch and pour it direly into the pumpkin. Pour the glue and water mixture into the pumpkin. Place a few drops of the liquid starch onto your hands and rub. Insert your hands into the pumpkin contents and knead well. Adding a little more liquid starch to the mixture will make a stiffer slime. Drape the slime over the edge of the pumpkin or use in any imaginative ways. Wash your hands after using the slime. It may be stored in a plastic bag for a few days.
PUMPKIN VOLCANO
1 medium size pumpkin
1/2 cup baking soda
Squirt of dish soap
Few drops food coloring
1 cup vinegar
1 pie tin to catch overflow
Remove the top of the pumpkin, pulp and seeds. Set the pumpkin in the pie tin. Fill halfway with water. Place 1/2 cup baking soda into the pumpkin, also the dish soap and food coloring. Slowly add the vinegar and watch the volcano flow!