Christmas season is upon us, and with that comes all the hustle and bustle of preparations. But what does Christmas really mean? It is a religious remembrance, yet it initially did not celebrate the birth of Christ.
A person’s birth was important during early times only to kings and pharaohs. Within the church, more emphasis was placed on Easter and Pentecost – Jesus’ resurrection from the dead and his resurrection into heaven. The celebration of Christ’s birth began in the Catholic Church in the mid-4th century and was named “Christes Maeses,” which is an old English word that dates back to 1038. It is now known as Christmas or Christ’s-mass.
In 1223, Francis of Assisi, a monk, put together a reenactment of a nativity scene outside his church and children sang Christmas carols. Every year this became more and more popular with people coming from miles around to see it. This custom spread throughout Europe. Now we find and set up beautiful Nativity sets to remind us of this occasion.
Though the years, Christmas traditions began to include a variety of customs, rituals and symbols.
The Christmas tree was first used by German Lutherans in the 16th century. The evergreen tree was chosen as it does not lose its needles during the cold winter months and is a symbol in the belief of life everlasting and the rebirth of the spirit.
Since the 16th century, Mexico has contributed a beautiful plant to represent the season, a poinsettia, which is known as the “Flower of the Holy Night” in Spanish.
What fun it is to be caught standing under the mistletoe and be kissed. Mistletoe is a parasitic plant which may be found on certain trees. According to ancient Greeks, mistletoe is associated with vitality and good health. It is also used as a literal figure of how we are dependent on other species. However, the plant is poisonous.
Christmas carols were sung in church until they became popular with the general public in the 18th century. Because of a flooded organ one Christmas in 1816, Father Joseph Mohr of Salzburg, Austria, took a poem he wrote to the church organist, Franz Xavier Gruber, and asked him to set it to music using his guitar for the Christmas service. The song “Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht” was spread by two traveling families of folk singers. We know the song today as “Silent Night.”
“Deck the Halls” was created in 1784 and “Jingle Bells” was copyrighted in 1857, and now there are many varieties of songs about Christmas thoughts and actions.
Advent wreaths became a custom in the 16th century in Germany. Their original purpose was to bring focus on the coming Christmas Day and what went before. Evergreen branches are shaped into a circle, which has no beginning or end. Into the wreath are inserted 4 or 5 candles – three purple ones, one pink and one white. The candles represent the coming light of Christ into the world. Each candle stands for 1,000 years, totaling 4,000 years from the time of Adam and Eve to the birth of Christ.
On the first Sunday of Advent, a purple candle is lit and is called the “Prophesy candle,” which represents hope. On the second Sunday, two purple candles are lit. The second one is known as the “Bethlehem candle,” representing love. The “Shepherds candle” is the pink one for joy. The last purple candle is often called the “Angel candle,” which represents peace. At Christmas, the white candle is lit and is called “Christ’s candle.” Devotional readings accompany the candle lighting.
A fun Advent symbol for children and adults alike can be an Advent calendar. It can help the four weeks before Christmas hurry by. This calendar can come in various shapes, but it is often paper. Twenty-four images are hidden behind 24 doors, and one is opened per day. The scene behind may be religious or secular, with a picture or words. An Advent box may also be used and contains 24 boxes. A treat of candy or a surprise may be hidden inside.
Our Christmas traditions vary from person to person. Some may be religious and others secular. It can be a magical time for children and adults or despair over the loss of a loved one. Yet it is a season of hope and love.
Something to think about: “Please contribute to organizations, churches or other types who work so hard to make Christmas a joyful event for those less fortunate than we are. We have been blessed so much and have much to share, time, money or item wise.” – Marie
SPICED PECANS
1 egg white
1 teaspoon water
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 pound Pecans
Pour the pecans into frothy, beaten egg whites. Combine the sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Stir in the pecans until well coated. Spread onto a cookie sheet and bake at 300 F for 30 minutes. Stir every 10 minutes. Remove from pan and place on parchment paper to cool.
PEPPERY PEANUTS
2 cups cocktail peanuts
1 tablespoon melted butter
1/2 teaspoon leaf thyme, crushed
1/2 teaspoon marjoram leaves, crushed
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Toss all ingredients together. Spread on a jelly roll pan sized 15.5x10.5 inches. Heat in a 350 oven for 10 minutes. Cool.
SHERRIED WALNUTS
3/4 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons sherry
1 tablespoon light corn syrup
1-1/2 cups walnut meats
Combine all in a bowl. Mix until the nuts are well coated. Roll in sugar. Spread on waxed paper to dry.