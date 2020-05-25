Many parents now have had the experience of home schooling their children. I hope it was a stimulating experience for both you and your child. It is also interesting to find out what is being taught in the schools.
Now that school is out, you may be looking for other activities to do with them. May I suggest teaching your child to cook? In the long run it will be a big help to you. It will also show the child how to apply subjects such as reading, math and following directions. Even some history from your family about particular foods and recipes can be taught.
For some cooks a messy kitchen may be a bother. It can always be cleaned up! The child may want to do a step differently than you do. There are many reasons cooks might feel they can cook quicker and more efficiently by themselves. Yet food is something we need every day, regardless of age. To know how to cook is a life-skill.
Even small children can do simple things. They can wash and peel fruits and vegetables or crack raw eggs. I would suggest they do that in a cup in case egg shell is dropped into the egg. Other chores for small children include setting the table with condiments and removing soiled dishes after the meal to the dishwasher or sink; greasing the cookie sheet and scooping raw cookie dough onto it; and helping put groceries away. These are just a few ideas. It used to be that licking the almost empty bowl of a cake batter or cookie dough was a treat. But that is discouraged now.
A few benefits to teaching a child to cook and be familiar in the kitchen is knowing how to use kitchen appliances safely. To remove a hot lid, teach them to tilt it away from your face so as not to get a steam burn. Explain why one should never cook on High heat on the stove until experienced. I have had to relearn that a few times over the past few years myself, especially on a glass topped stove I was not familiar with. After turning off the burner on that same stove, I found foods can still burn on the hot burner.
Using measuring utensils such as various size measuring cups and spoons will show how math is used. Ingredients must be measured exactly. Even experienced cooks do this. As cooks, we know many little suggestions perhaps not found in a cookbook.
Something fun might be to make a small cookbook of recipes in a school binder. Photos of the child cooking could be taken, also an image of the dish that was prepared. Add the photos to the pages. Grandma would love to receive a photo of that! A little story of a mistake made could also be written in the book for later laughs and memories.
Older children can be a big help when going to the grocery store. Shopping lists can be made and information shared about comparing brands, ingredients and prices. Talking about a food budget also helps. Teach that some foods add to a healthier diet than others.
When the child is out in the work-force they will know how to prepare a simple nutritious meal without eating out all the time. One could also share their secret ingredient with the child. Whenever something special is prepared, it is sprinkled with love out of an empty, to them, salt shaker.
Anyone who cooks and bakes has had to learn how to do it. Foods play a huge part in our traditions and memories. Teach them to your children.
Something to think about: “Prepare the child for the path, not the path for the child.” - Karen Eiler
ORANGE AND YELLOW SALAD
One 11-oz. can Mandarin oranges, drained
1 cup flaked coconut
1/2 cup miniature marshmallows
1 cup diced pineapple, drained
2 Tablespoons sour cream
Combine the oranges, coconut, marshmallows and pineapple. Moisten with the sour cream and refrigerate for an hour before serving.
APPLE PUDDING
5 to 6 diced apples
2 teaspoons all purpose flour
1/2 cup sugar (more if apples are tart)
Filling:
1 cup flour
1 cup oatmeal
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 cup shortening
Combine apples, 2 teaspoons flour and 1/2 cup sugar. place in a 9x12-inch pan.
Combine filling ingredients well and spread over the apple mixture. Bake at 350 F. for 40 minutes.
PEANUT BUTTER KISSES
1/3 cup honey
1/3 cup peanut butter
2/3 cup instant nonfat dry milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
Combine honey and peanut butter in a small bowl. Gradually stir in dry milk and salt.
Mold into a log shape about 3/4-inch across. Cut into 1-inch pieces. Chill.