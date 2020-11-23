Preparing a Thanksgiving dinner may be stressful because of lack of experience, family issues, or other situations. While preparing this article I found out about a mistake I have been doing for many years. So I wondered about ones other people have made. Perhaps you can relate to one, or even have a story of your own!
• A dish you have made perfectly for years flops when made on that special day!
• Making pies the morning of Thanksgiving can be stressful and ties up the oven.
• Serving too many munchies or alcoholic drinks before the meal may destroy appetites.
• The mistake I found was that for years I placed stuffing inside the turkey cavity and neck and cooked it together. That is not acceptable now.
• Not making a list of required menu ingredients before going to the grocery story means another trip to town or figuring out what substitution to use.
• Forgetting to add sugar to the pumpkin pie custard, or cranberry sauce does not make for a tasty dish. Too much bourbon in a pecan pie may be a bit much for some appetites.
• Preparing a frozen turkey to roast means letting the bird thaw out first. It will not thaw out in one day. It needs to thaw out in the refrigerator one day for every four pounds and still may take another day. In some incidences the giblets, like the liver, heart, and neck, have been left inside the bird.
• The inside temperature to cook the bird has changed. Instead of cooking it to a 180 F. temperature, 160 F. is now recommended. Use a meat thermometer to check as the pop-up thermometer in the bird may not be reliable. The turkey will continue to cook as it rests before carving.
• Over-cooking the turkey to make sure it is done may result in dry meat. If so, slice the bird, place the meat in a pan, and add some chicken or turkey broth. Place it in a hot oven for a few minutes. Or the meal may also have to wait as the bird is not cooked thoroughly enough. Where is the microwave?
• Turkey gravy that was salted too much may be saved by adding a peeled potato in it and heated for about 15 minutes. Remove the potato pieces before serving. If the gravy is lumpy, it may be smoothed out by running it through a blender or strainer.
• It takes coordination to have all the dishes to the meal prepared at the proper time. How many salads have been forgotten in the refrigerator?
• Turning the food mixer on too high of a speed to mash potatoes may result in potatoes splattered every where – or they may become gummy.
• At times a dish burns and the house fills with smoke. Turn off the smoke alarm and open a window! Boiling some cloves and cinnamon will help cover the smell, as will lighting candles.
• Do not remove a glass casserole dish from the hot oven and place it on a hot glass top stove. The glass dish can explode! I unknowingly did that once at a friend’s as I was not familiar with the glass top cooking stove.
• In another incident, a guest volunteered to bring ham to the Thanksgiving feast. The package of sliced sandwich ham did not quite meet the requirements or expectations of everyone.
• Some Thanksgivings have been spoiled by a trip to the hospital Emergency Room because of burn accidents from a hot oil turkey fryer. There also have also been $15 million in property damage in the U.S. caused by fires from using turkey fryers.
Although these things have happened to other people, their story may be remembered, repeated every year and laughed about.
Something to think about: “The most disappointing thing to add to the list for this Thanksgiving Day is the COVID-19 situation. Families and friends may not be able to gather as usual to celebrate the day. However, what price is your own or your loved ones’ health? Be thankful for your good health and the many blessings you have received this year. Add this year’s event to your holiday story. This too shall pass.” - Marie
TURKEY APPLE CASSEROLE
Saute in a skillet until soft, but not brown:
2 Tablespoons margarine
3 Tablespoons minced onion
Stir in:
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons curry powder
1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1-1/4 cup turkey broth
2 cups pineapple juice
Heat to almost boiling. Add:
2 cups soft bread crumbs
3 cups diced, unpeeled red apples
3 cups cubed cooked turkey
Remove from heat and turn into a casserole dish. Sprinkle with:
1/4 cup buttered bread crumbs
Bake at 400 F. for 20 minutes.
CREAMED TURKEY
Heat in a skillet or heavy saucepan:
1/4 cup margarine
Add and saute just until soft:
1 onion, chopped
1/2 green pepper, chopped
Add, stir, and cook until bubbly:
1/4 cup flour
Add:
2 cups turkey broth
1 cup milk
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Cook, stirring constantly, until smooth and thickened. Add:
2 to 3 cups diced, cooked turkey
1 Tablespoon parsley
Heat through and serve over rice, mashed potatoes, or noodles. Sprinkle with parsley, then serve.
PUMPKIN CUSTARD
Combine in a bowl:
1-1/2 cups cooked pumpkin
2/3 cup brown sugar
3 eggs, beaten
1-1/2 cups scalded milk
1 Tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ginger
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
Pour into a buttered baking dish. Bake at 350 F. for 45 minutes. (A knife inserted into the baked custard should come out clean.)