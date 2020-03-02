People have been baking cakes for hundreds of years. Special ones were and are taken to get-togethers. One has a special type others look for, beautiful ones decorated by talented people or just baked because one desired it.
Speciality box mixes make it easier now to put one together. Also, there are so many different scratch recipes one can use.
Following a recipe for making a cake tells us what ingredient to use, how to mix it and the size pan and temperature to use. However, they do not reveal the small steps which we find out either by sharing, reading, or by experience. Here are a few tips you may not know.
First, read the recipe well and check to see if you have all the ingredients and perhaps a size pan to use. Because there are just two of us, I use two 8x8-inch pans and freeze one cake, rather than use a larger one. Turn on the oven and let it reach the desired temperature.
Using shortening to grease the pan instead of oil or a margarine will release a neater product. By lightly tipping and tapping a small amount of flour, or cocoa powder if it is a chocolate cake, across the bottom of the greased pan will also help to release the baked cake. Pieces cut in the shape of the pan may also be cut from waxed paper and placed on the bottom of the pan before the batter is poured in. The waxed paper should also be greased. Be sure to remove it after the cake is out of the pan.
Before creaming butter and sugar, rinsing the bowl in hot water first will help combine the two. For a finer texture on your cake, also add two Tablespoons boiling water or hot milk to the butter, and sugar mixture.
Eggs that have been left out of the refrigerator for a few minutes before use, will mix up easier. They may also be warmed up a bit by placing them in warm water for 6-7 minutes. If when cracking the egg, some egg shell falls into the batter do not try removing it with a spoon. It becomes very elusive. Instead use a piece of egg shell.
To keep raisins, craisins, or nuts from sinking to the bottom of the cake batter while baking, dust them with flour. They may also be spread over the unbaked batter.
As soon as the dry and wet ingredients of a cake recipe are combined, a chemical reaction begins. Do not overmix the batter either, as air will be incorporated in the batter, unless the recipe mentions to do it.
After placing the batter in the pan, spread it a little higher along the sides of the pan than the center so the cake will rise evenly. Place the cake pan in the center of the oven. Do not open the oven door while the cake is baking as the center will fall. The batter bakes from the sides into the center. If the center of the cake falls, it will not rise again even if the pan is returned to the oven.
When the designated time is up, the cake may be tested to see if it is completely baked. Lightly touch the center of the cake with a finger. If the center springs back, the cake is done. The cake will also have pulled slightly away from the sides of the pan if it is done. Inserting a toothpick into the center of the cake and it comes out clean will also indicate the batter is baked.
Let the cake rest in the pan for 10 minutes or so before releasing it to prevent crumbling or breaking. To prevent the cake to be frosted from sliding on a plate drop several Tablespoons of frosting on the plate first. Narrow pieces of wax paper placed under the edge of the cake before frosting will keep the plate underneath clean. Remove when finished.
Different circumstances may require an adjustment to how the cake is served. If the center of the cake is not baked, remove the unbaked portion. Either frost both the inside (if done enough) and outside of the ring or place fruit inside the hole and top with whipped topping.
Another way to salvage a cake would be to turn the cake into a trifle. In a tall, clear glass bowl, break some of the cake into pieces. Layer with fruits and a custard or whipped topping.
There are many ways to frost and decorate a cake, but that is up to you. Often I do not frost a cake but just serve it with a whipped topping.
Something to think about: “The icing on the cake is when other people enjoy your vision and support what you do.” Cise Star
POTATO DEVIL’S FOOD CAKE
1/4 cup shortening
1 cup sugar
2-1/4 squares unsweetened chocolate
1/2 cup mashed potatoes
1 egg, separated
6 Tablespoons evaporated milk
1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup chopped nuts
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
Cream the shortening. Add the sugar, chocolate, which has been melted over hot water, and mashed potatoes. Beat thoroughly. Add the egg yolk and milk. Mix flour with the baking powder and salt. Mix thoroughly. Add the nuts and flavoring. Beat the egg white until stiff; fold into mixture. Pour into well-greased layer cake pans. Bake in a moderate oven (375) for 25-30 minutes.
EGGLESS CAKE
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup shortening
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon allspice
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 cup sour milk
Cream the sugar and shortening. Sift the flour and measure. Sift with baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices. Add alternately with milk to first mixture. Beat thoroughly. Pour into a well-greased loaf pan. Bake in a 375 F. oven 40-50 minutes.
HONEY CAKE
1/2 cup shortening
1 cup honey
1 egg, well beaten
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup sour milk
Cream the shortening. Add the honey and egg. Mix flour with baking soda, salt and cinnamon.
Add alternately with milk to first mixture. Mix thoroughly. Pour into 2 well-greased cake pans.
Bake in a moderate oven (375 F) for 50 minutes.