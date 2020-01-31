Not everyone has gotten many headlines in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. This week we look at several candidates who have not been at the top of the polls but who have thrown their hats in the ring and have been campaigning.
Michael Bennet
Michael Bennet is a U.S. senator from Colorado. Bennet, 55, has a bit of an unusual background. He was born in India while his father was serving as U.S. ambassador to that country. He grew up overseas and in Washington, D.C., as his father held various government posts.
After earning a B.A. in history from Wesleyan University, he graduated from Yale Law School. He served briefly as an aide to the governor of Ohio and worked in the Clinton administration before moving first to Montana and then to Colorado in the 1990s.
He worked as an attorney and as chief of staff to the governor before eventually being appointed superintendent of Denver schools in 2005. His appointment was a surprise because he was not a teacher, but he served in that position until being appointed to a U.S. Senate seat in 2009 when then-senator Ken Salazar took a cabinet position in the Obama administration. He was re-elected in 2010 and 2016.
Bennet has served on the Senate agriculture committee and voted for the past two farm bills. During the campaign he talks about an economic “real deal” agenda that includes free trade agreements and a climate change plan that features voluntary programs to help farmers deal with climate issues, such as flooding.
The country needs to move toward more renewable fuel and low-emission technologies, Bennet says. And that will mean a need to invest in infrastructure.
Tulsi Gabbard
If Michael Bennet has an unusual background for a presidential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard has one that is perhaps beyond unusual.
Gabbard, 38, is one of the youngest candidates in the field. She was born in American Samoa and moved to Hawaii when she was two years old. A vegan, she spent time as a martial arts instructor and served a term in the Hawaii legislature while still in her early 20s. She then joined the National Guard and served two tours of duty in the Middle East. She earned a degree in business administration from Hawaii Pacific University and served on the Honolulu City Council before being elected to Congress in 2012.
Gabbard has spoken out repeatedly about the idea that the United States is engaged in too many “forever” wars and is too entangled in foreign wars and nation-building efforts. This has been an emphasis during her presidential campaign.
The money saved by getting involved in fewer wars and by bringing soldiers home would pay for many of the needed infrastructure and environmental needs of the country, Gabbard has said.
Deval Patrick
Deval Patrick has not actively campaigned in Iowa, but he is one of the last African American candidates in the race and is known for his time as governor of Massachusetts.
Patrick, 63, was born and raised in Chicago. He went to high school in Massachusetts and earned a B.A. in literature at Harvard, spent a year working with the United Nations in Africa, and earned a law degree from Harvard.
After time as a law clerk for a judge and as an attorney for the NAACP, he went into private law practice. Eventually he moved to corporate law and served as corporate counsel, first for Texaco then for Coca-Cola. From 2007 to 2015 he served as governor of Massachusetts. Since leaving office he has worked for Bain Capital.
A late entry into the race, Patrick has not campaigned in Iowa and thus has said less about agriculture than most of the other candidates. He is generally considered to be a moderate.